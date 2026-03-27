PestScan Chooses Abingdon Software Group to Accelerate AI-Powered Pest Management Globally

Dutch software leader joins Abingdon to accelerate product innovation and global expansion, securing a long-term home for its team and customers.

Abingdon checked every box and have a genuine understanding of our industry's shift toward smarter technologies” — Jan Smits, Managing Director of PestScan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abingdon Software Group has acquired PestScan , the Dutch-founded pest management software company whose cloud-based platform is used by more than 600 pest control companies across 40 countries on six continents.The acquisition coincides with PestScan's launch of new AI-powered capabilities, including intelligent inspection analysis and automated reporting tools, marking the next phase of the company's strategy to bring AI into everyday pest management operations.PestScan was founded by Jan Smits over fifteen years ago and has grown into one of the most widely adopted pest management platforms globally, available in over 30 languages with compliance tools spanning HACCP, BRC, IFS, and ISO standards. Smits, who will continue as Managing Director, selected Abingdon over other options after a process in which finding the right cultural and strategic fit mattered more than the terms of the deal itself."I was looking for a permanent home for PestScan, a group that would develop the product, honour our customers, and keep the team that built this company. Abingdon checked every box and have a genuine understanding of our industry's shift toward smarter technologies. We fit naturally alongside their other businesses and they are just very good people to work with," said Jan Smits, Managing Director of PestScan.PestScan has been building AI into its platform for some time, with Smits presenting on the subject at industry events including PPC Live in the UK. The company's latest AI features, launching alongside the acquisition, greatly reduce administrative work for technicians and improve the speed and consistency of service delivery. Further development is planned in predictive trend analysis, where inspection data combined with external inputs such as sensor networks and environmental conditions will enable pest control companies to anticipate infestations before they occur."The pest control industry is evolving quickly, and PestScan is already building the tools that the next generation of professionals will rely on. Our job now is to give them the resources to move even faster," said Gianluca Greenwood, Corporate Development Manager, M&A, Abingdon Software Group.PestScan will retain its brand, its headquarters in the Netherlands, and its team and culture. As part of Abingdon Software Group PestScan is now perfectly positioned to scale its operations, enhance its security, and bring its cutting-edge tools to a global audience.The acquisition adds PestScan to Abingdon Software Group's roster of mission-critical software products, which together serve more than 2,000 public and private sector organisations across Western Europe and the United States.

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