Business Reporter: A proving ground for practical AI in manufacturing

How Autodesk champions incremental AI adoption tailored to manufacturers’ needs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Aishwayara Balamukundan, Senior Director of Marketing at Autodesk talks about how the stumbling blocks of AI adoption in manufacturing can be removed through a piecemeal, customised approach and the use of AI solutions that assist the manufacturer on their journey to future agentic AI deployments. Manufacturers are under growing pressure to adopt AI while managing the realities of production schedules, legacy data systems and established processes, which cannot afford disruption. Industry experts increasingly argue that successful AI adoption in manufacturing must happen incrementally, allowing companies to move at their own pace from task automation to AI-enabled workflows and, ultimately, system-wide intelligence.Autodesk is embedding AI directly into the execution layer of manufacturing workflows through its Fusion platform, enabling organisations to enhance existing processes rather than replace them. By integrating AI into design, simulation and manufacturing preparation, Fusion helps shorten iteration cycles, reduces manual effort and allows teams to focus on higher-value engineering and operational decisions. Autodesk Assistant further supports AI adoption by delivering context-aware guidance directly within workflows, helping teams resolve issues, navigate complex processes and access expertise exactly when and where it is needed. This reduces interruptions and improves consistency across engineering and manufacturing teams. Looking ahead, Autodesk is also investing in agentic AI and model context protocol (MCP), enabling AI systems to access connected data, co-ordinate actions and automate increasingly complex workflows across the manufacturing lifecycle. Together, these technologies help manufacturers respond faster to reshoring initiatives, supply chain volatility and rapidly changing market conditions.To find out more about Autodesk’s AI-powered solutions, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AutodeskAutodesk technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing and media and entertainment. Over 100 million people use Autodesk software, like AutoCAD, Revit, Maya, 3ds Max, Fusion and SketchBook to unlock their creativity and solve important design, business, and environmental challenges. From greener buildings to smarter products and blockbusters, Autodesk software helps its customers design and make a better world for all.Autodesk’s Fusion offers product development teams an integrated design, manufacturing, electronics and data management process in a single solution.

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