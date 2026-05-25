Business Reporter: Enabling local businesses to launch and prosper

First Community Bank highlights the enduring value of relationship banking

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Wes Hoskins, President and CEO of First Community Bank talks about how community banks continue to play a vital role in supporting local businesses and economies by combining relationship-driven banking with fast decision-making and deep understanding of local needs. Unlike larger national institutions, community banks are locally owned, locally operated and deeply embedded within the communities they serve. Their structure allows bankers to work closely with customers, understand local market conditions and respond quickly to business needs. “People still want interpersonal relationships with their bankers. They want to be able to have a conversation with the person who’s taking care of their money,” Hoskins says. Speaking about the bank’s customer base, Silvia Lee, Chief Lending Officer notes that clients range “from extremely professional to individuals who are going into business for the first time and need quite a bit of assistance.”The bank’s local knowledge and streamlined decision-making process also help businesses move quickly. Brian Tumlinson, owner and CEO of Island Joe's Coffee and Gallery, says the bank enabled him to launch his first location within 30 days of receiving funding. Tumlinson, who also co-created a feeding programme in the Dominican Republic serving around 300 children and senior adults weekly, maintains that local relationships made the difference. “It always helps to be with a local bank, somebody that knows you,” he says.To find out more about the operation and ethos of First Community Bank, watch the video About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About First Community BankFirst Community Bank was founded in Alice, Texas in 1983. Since then, it has expanded to include branches in Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Portland, Padre Island, Premont, Pearland, Rockport and Victoria. As a financial institution that is rooted in South Texas for over 40 years, First Community Bank is committed to serving the residents and businesses of the Texas Gulf Coast and providing its customers with the best financial products and solutions.

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