Business Reporter: Making informed capital programme decisions

How intelligent connected systems can help the construction industry leverage AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, construction management platform Kahua encourages construction organisations to accelerate their digital transformation as growing project complexity, fragmented systems and disconnected data continue to limit visibility across capital programmes. Industry leaders say that the construction sector still struggles with manual workflows, inconsistent reporting and siloed teams, despite managing increasingly large and complex portfolios involving billions of dollars and multiple stakeholder interests. Achieving consistency across entire programs remains particularly difficult as each project introduces new teams, workflows and systems. Incomplete and disconnected data can not only undermine decision-making but also limit the effectiveness of emerging AI technologies.To address this, leading organisations are moving toward unified systems of record, which connect data and documents across the full project lifecycle from design and construction through to handover. These systems create structured, governed and continuously accessible data environments that provide a stronger foundation for operational visibility and AI adoption. Scott Unger, CEO and co-founder of Kahua, said: “When systems begin to guide decisions, you’ll see improved communication, more accurate and timely data, fewer mistakes, change orders and disputes.” Embedding AI directly into workflows is increasingly viewed as essential to delivering real value. In the near term, organisations should use AI to reduce administrative burden, improve reporting and surface risks earlier. Longer term, embedded AI is expected to support portfolio-wide visibility, proactive decision-making and more connected capital program delivery.To learn more about how Kahua is supporting the next phase of co0nstruction, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About KahuaKahuais an AI enterprise construction platform built to connect the people, processes, and data behind complex capital programs. Trusted globally across government, healthcare, education, commercial, and energy sectors, Kahua serves as a system of record for owners and delivery teams, bringing stakeholders into a single governed environment for portfolio-level visibility and collaboration across the full asset lifecycle. With intelligent, purpose-built solutions for key industries and a highly configurable platform, Kahua adapts to how teams work today and tomorrow.

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