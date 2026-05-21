GOALisB Introduces Expert-Led AI Doubt Solver for GMAT and GRE Preparation

The MBA admissions consulting and test preparation firm expands its live GMAT and GRE coaching ecosystem with 24/7 AI-assisted doubt resolution

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOALisB, led by Shruti Parashar, ranked among the Top MBA Admissions Consultants globally by Poets & Quants in 2026, today announced the launch of the GOALisB Doubt Solver, an AI-powered coaching companion now integrated into all GMAT Focus Edition and GRE preparation programmes.Built on over 12 years of standardized test preparation expertise, the GOALisB Doubt Solver provides students with round-the-clock doubt resolution between live sessions. The platform is included at no additional cost with every GMAT Focus Edition and GRE test preparation enrolment at GOALisB.GOALisB has coached applicants admitted to leading global business schools including Indian School of Business, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, London Business School, and INSEAD. The introduction of the GOALisB Doubt Solver extends the company’s coaching support beyond scheduled classroom hours, enabling students to receive concept-first explanations for GMAT Focus Edition and GRE questions anytime, anywhere.A Complete Prep Ecosystem, Not Just a Course:The GOALisB GMAT and GRE preparation ecosystem combines:54 hours of live instructionSmall batch sizes capped at 10 students92 mock and practice tests across sectional, mini, and full-length formats10 months of class recordingsWeekly live doubt-solving sessions with senior trainersDedicated WhatsApp support groupsA one-on-one MBA profile-building session with Shruti Parashar, ISB PGP alumna and Stanford LEAD participantThe GOALisB Doubt Solver adds a seventh layer to the ecosystem: instant AI-assisted doubt resolution between classes.Students can upload screenshots of questions, ask conceptual follow-up questions, explore alternate solving methods, and receive step-by-step explanations aligned with official exam logic and standardized test methodologies.“As standardized testing becomes increasingly adaptive and time-sensitive, students often lose momentum between sessions while waiting for doubt resolution,” said Shruti Parashar, Lead Strategist at GOALisB.“The gap between a 640 and a 690 on the GMAT Focus is rarely a content gap — it is an unresolved doubt that compounds over weeks of preparation. The Doubt Solver closes that gap in real time. It is not a replacement for live instruction; it is what happens between sessions, and it is what turns good preparation into great scores.”Built for Standardized Test Preparation:Unlike generic AI chatbots, the GOALisB Doubt Solver is designed specifically around standardized test preparation workflows, coaching methodologies, and doubt-resolution patterns observed across thousands of students over more than a decade.While initially integrated into the GMAT Focus Edition and GRE ecosystem, the platform also supports:GMAT Focus EditionGRE General TestIIM UG and PG TestsSATStudents access the platform through a secure student portal featuring personalized learning paths, doubt tracking, and weak-area identification ahead of live sessions.Availability: The GOALisB Doubt Solver is available immediately across all new GMAT exam preparation and GRE prep enrolments.Programme formats include:6-week intensive batches12-week regular batchesWeekday morning schedulesWeekday evening schedulesWeekend formats for working professionalsMore information is available at GOALisB.About GOALisBGOALisB, ranked amongst the best MBA admission consultants in India and higher education advisory firm, test preparation and interview preparation led by Shruti Parashar, ISB PGP alumna and Stanford LEAD participant. The firm supports applicants across MBA admissions consulting, GMAT and GRE preparation, profile development, interview preparation, and application strategy for globally ranked programmes.GOALisB supports admits across institutions including ISB, IIM executive programmes, LBS, INSEAD, Cambridge, and other leading international business schools

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.