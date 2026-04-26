GOALisB Ranked Among Top 10 MBA Admission Consultants Worldwide in Poets & Quants 2026 List

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOALisB Higher Education Consulting today announced that the firm has been recognized in the Poets & Quants 2026 list of the Top MBA Admissions Consultants, Lead Consultant Shruti Parashar placing #9 globally. The ranking, published on April 15, 2026, marks the publication's tenth annual assessment of the global MBA admissions consulting industry.The 2026 ranking is based on 1,408 verified client reviews of 76 MBA admission consultants across 41 firms worldwide, collected between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025. GOALisB earned 23 verified positive reviews and a client satisfaction score of 9.87, placing the firm among the global top ten MBA admissions consulting practices alongside firms from the United States, Europe, and India.GOALisB, is among the best MBA admission consultants in India recognized in the 2026 list. According to the Poets & Quants analysis, ten of the top twenty-five MBA admissions consultants in the 2026 ranking advise from India, the strongest representation for the country in the ranking's history.About GOALisBGOALisB Higher Education Consulting is a full-service MBA admissions consulting and graduate admissions firm serving Indian and international applicants targeting top business schools globally. The firm reported 120 admits and over ₹7 million in scholarship value secured for its candidates during the 2025–26 admissions cycle, with 11 candidates receiving multiple simultaneous offers.GOALisB has worked as ISB admission consultants with candidates admitted to the Indian School of Business, the Indian Institutes of Management, INSEAD, HEC Paris, the Wharton School, Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Cambridge, Oxford, HEC Paris, NYU Stern, and the National University of Singapore, among other leading global business schools.The firm operates a YouTube channel with approximately 60,000 subscribers and publishes the GOALisB DeepDive podcast and the "MBA Journeys Unveiled" newsletter on LinkedIn. GOALisB serves applicants across one-year MBA programmes, two-year MBA programmes, executive MBA programmes, and specialized master's degrees worldwide.About the Firm's LeadershipGOALisB is led by Shruti Parashar, an alumna of the Indian School of Business and a graduate of Stanford LEAD at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Parashar is selected for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women 2026 cohort at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, a judge for the QS Reimagine Education Awards, and a speaker at PIE Live Europe 2026.About the Poets & Quants RankingThe Poets & Quants Top MBA Admissions Consultants ranking is an annual industry assessment published by Poets & Quants, the leading global publication covering business education. The ranking is based on verified client reviews submitted to the Poets & Quants Consultant Directory and assesses both the volume of positive reviews and average client satisfaction scores of MBA admissions consultants worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.