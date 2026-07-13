GOALisB Launches IIM WAT Prep for Dedicated Platform for IIM Written Ability Test for IIM Interview Preparation

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOALisB, ranked #10 globally on the Poets & Quants Top MBA Admissions Consultants 2026 list, today announced the launch of Essential IIM WAT Prep, a self-paced preparation course paired with GOALisB Merit, a dedicated practice and evaluation platform built for the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Analytical Writing Test (AWT) rounds used by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, other IIMs with an AWT component, and ISB's on-the-spot essay round.The written round remains one of the most unpredictable stages of the MBA interview process. Candidates are given a topic and a strict time limit, often on the same day as their personal interview, with no opportunity to prepare a response in advance. GOALisB built Essential IIM WAT Prep and the Merit platform specifically to close the gap between knowing how to write well and being able to do so consistently, under pressure, on an unfamiliar topic."Consistent evaluation and practice on the WAT is what separates a strong performance from a rushed one," said a GOALisB consultant familiar with the program. "Most candidates do not lack ideas. They lack a structured way to test those ideas against a real time limit and get honest feedback before it counts."What the IIM WAT Preparation Program by GOALisB Includes:Essential IIM WAT Prep is a 69-step, self-paced course covering every major WAT and AWT topic type, including Opinion-Based, Abstract, Case-Based, Policy-Oriented, and Controversial Topics. The course includes video lessons, downloadable templates, and more than 50 categorized practice prompts.Enrollment includes full access to GOALisB Merit, where candidates write timed responses of 20 minutes each, matching the format used in actual interview rounds. Every submission returns a score, word count, time taken, and the topic category addressed, along with a structured performance summary highlighting specific areas for improvement. A topic library drawn from real past questions asked in IIM Bangalore and other IIM interviews gives candidates the option to practice on authentic prompts, or enter a topic of their own choosing.The platform also supports handwritten submissions, uploaded as JPG, PNG, or PDF files, for candidates preparing for schools that continue to require a handwritten response at the interview stage.To encourage consistent, sustainable preparation rather than short bursts of intensive practice, GOALisB offers self paced course to prepare for WAT for IIM . This is an important part of the evaluation for the IIM Interview for Two year MBA - IIM PGP interviews and One Year MBA in India offered by Indian Institutes of Management.AvailabilityEssential IIM WAT Prep, including full access to GOALisB Merit, is available for ₹8,999 for one month of access.About GOALisBGOALisB is a higher education consulting firm serving MBA and graduate applicants targeting ISB, IIM executive programmes, and global MBA and Masters programmes. The firm is ranked #10 globally on the Poets & Quants Top MBA Admissions Consultants 2026 list, with a 9.87 client satisfaction score across verified reviews. GOALisB's consulting team includes alumni of ISB and IIM Ahmedabad, and the firm has supported applicants across IIM one-year executive programmes, ISB PGP, and leading global MBA and Masters programmes including INSEAD, LBS, HEC Paris, Cambridge Judge, and Imperial.

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