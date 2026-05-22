Aspire Systems Wins Three Awards at NaviGo Agile & DevOps Awards 2026

Sanjay Kumar, Founder of SelectorsHub, presents the “Best Use of AI/ML in DevOps” award to Manu Mallesh, Delivery Manager (Software & Technology), and Monika Raja, Manager (APAC Sales) of Aspire Systems.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems has secured three prestigious recognitions at the 2026 NaviGo Agile & DevOps Awards, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered software engineering and modern enterprise transformation. The awards recognize Aspire Systems’ contributions across Agile innovation, DevOps excellence, and AI/ML-driven engineering practices that enable faster, scalable, and resilient digital delivery.At the ceremony held in Bengaluru, Aspire Systems was presented with the “Best Use of AI / ML in Agile” award, the “Retail & E-commerce DevOps Excellence,” and the “Best Use of AI/ML in DevOps ” award. These recognition underscore Aspire Systems’ forward-thinking approach to continuous improvement and customer-centric delivery models across the entire IT transformation landscape.The first two accolades recognized a transformative manufacturing initiative led by Aspire Systems’ DevOps practice. The team successfully accelerated release timelines, minimized production downtime, and built an agile, high-velocity engineering culture.“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the creativity, technical excellence, and dedication of our DevOps engineers,” said Srinivasan Ramasamy, Vice President and DevOps Practice Head at Aspire Systems. "From ideation to execution, our team’s commitment to pushing boundaries has reinforced our belief that DevOps is not just about speed. It’s about sustainable innovation, engineering culture, and measurable outcomes.”Commenting on the Agile triumph for “Best Use of AI / ML in Agile,” Aju Mathew, Vice President and Head of Software & Tech Delivery at Aspire Systems, added, “This award reflects how far our teams have come in embracing agility as a mindset, not just a methodology, while validating our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies. By maintaining a relentless focus on adaptability and continuous improvement under our AI roadmap, we are building futuristic, AI-driven solutions that give modern enterprises a strategic, technological edge.”The successive wins underscore Aspire Systems’ growing influence across the software delivery lifecycle, a trajectory built upon a previous foundational win at the NaviGo Testing Awards.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,500 employees and over 275 customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, Ireland, India, Singapore, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Aspire Systems has been recognised as one of India’s ‘Best Companies to Work’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, in partnership with The Economic Times for 15 years now.

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