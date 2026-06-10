Aspire Systems Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI Adoption for Enterprises

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OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS to help enterprises accelerate AI outcomes, modernize applications in the cloud, and scale new opportunities through AWS Marketplace.“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with AWS through the strategic collaboration agreement (SCA). This collaboration enables closer alignment with AWS teams on go-to-market initiatives, cloud modernization, and AI-led transformation programs. With access to specialized support and co-innovation opportunities, we are well positioned to deliver greater business value and accelerated digital transformation outcomes for our customers. Being part of this select ecosystem also reflects the trust in our capabilities, domain expertise, and our commitment to driving customer success through technology-led transformation.”said Janaki Jayachandran, Vice President, Global Head of Software & Technology Practice, Aspire Systems.Through this agreement, Aspire Systems will benefit from specialized sales/pre-sales support and Go-to-Market campaigns, making it easier for enterprises to realize value from AI and cloud faster with greater certainty. Aspire Systems will:Accelerate cloud modernization by utilizing the 10-step ACE framework to automate and streamline application refactoring and re-platforming initiatives.Enable enterprises to integrate Generative AI capabilities by leveraging Amazon Bedrock directly into their core business applications.Provide deeper visibility into cloud spends and drive up to 30% reduction in operational waste.Help enterprises move beyond basic chatbots to sophisticated multi-agent ecosystems using Proprietary platforms like Pragma where specialized AI agents collaborate to solve complex, multi-step business problems.With the Premier Tier Services Partner status with AWS and this strategic collaboration agreement (SCA), Aspire Systems further strengthens the way they build, manage, and optimize applications on AWS. Aspire Systems has a long, proven history of driving enterprise transformation for companies of all sizes and types, and this SCA underscores Aspire Systems’ aim to drive scalability, flexibility, and innovation for its customers.To learn more about Aspire Systems’ AWS capabilities, please visit:

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