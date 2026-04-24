Aspire Systems Welcomes Chris Jones as Director to Strengthen UK Growth

I’m incredibly proud to be joining Aspire Systems to help accelerate our growth. We have such a highly skilled and talented team, delivering excellence for our clients across the UK.” — Chris Jones, Director

CARDIFF, WALES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems is pleased to announce Chris Jones as Director of its Cardiff operation, reinforcing its continued expansion in the UK Public Sector market.Aspire Systems’ team in Cardiff is recognised for its commitment to engineering excellence and delivering critical services across the UK. The team comprises highly accredited technologists trusted to solve complex, real-world challenges.The Cardiff Centre is further strengthened by Aspire Systems’ global network of over 4,500 professionals, enabling transformation at scale and supporting the company’s ongoing investment and growth across the UK.Chris Jones joins Aspire Systems with over 20 years of leadership experience and a strong reputation for driving growth and delivering impactful transformation programmes. He will lead strategic initiatives to accelerate growth from our Cardiff base across the UK, and lead our client transformation across the UK Public Sector. Leveraging his extensive experience and established senior relationships within the UK Government, Chris Jones will play a pivotal role in shaping and delivering tailored transformative solutions for the UK market.Chris is also currently Non-Executive Director at FOR Cardiff, responsible for representing the business voice in Cardiff’s growth. He is passionate about delivering social value and improving citizen outcomes through effective public services.Prior to joining Aspire Systems, Chris held senior leadership roles at Trustmarque, NTT DATA and TCS, driving large-scale transformation initiatives across the UK.“At Aspire Systems, we are committed to enabling impactful digital transformation for our clients. Chris’s leadership, combined with his strong understanding of the UK Public Sector, will help us unlock new opportunities and drive sustained growth. We look forward to the journey ahead with him.”— Sunil J N V, President, Aspire Systems“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Aspire Systems to help accelerate our growth. We have such a highly skilled and talented team, delivering excellence for our clients across the UK. We will continue to deliver high‑quality transformative services that improve outcomes for citizens and create lasting social value.”— Chris Jones, Director, Aspire SystemsWelcoming Chris Jones to the organisation, Aspire Systems looks forward to the expertise and leadership he brings in advancing its UK Public Sector ambitions.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,500 employees and over 275 customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the UK, USA, Mexico, Ireland, India, Singapore, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Aspire Systems has been selected as one of India’s ‘Best Companies to Work’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, in partnership with The Economic Times twelve times in a row.

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