2026 European Inspiring Workplaces announced

The Top 30 Inspiring Workplaces include: COS, Hitachi Energy, SurveyMonkey and more

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards● Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in LondonInspiring Workplaces Group (IW), today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across Europe, recognising the Top 30 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.Since 2014, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.This year’s winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.Our 2026 winners across Europe are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”The Europe Top 30 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:1 EverHelp2 Capi Money3 PagerDuty4= Equativ4= N-iX5 SurveyMonkey6 GlobalLogic7 Triodos Bank8= Norgine8= Business Press9= Xalient9= OneStream Software10 YouScan11 Flaconi GmBH12 Maneuvre13 ÖBB14 Philip Morris International15 Intelcia16 Accedia17 Concentrix18 UPSTARS19= Foundever19= Swift20 Hatch21 Colliers22= Hitachi Energy22= COS Europe23 TELUS Digital24= TTEC24= TEAM LEWIS25 Bobcat EMEA26 Burson27 DiscoverCars.com28 ARRISE29 MacPaw30 TaskUsOrganisation size categoriesOrganisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:Enterprise (5000+ employees)The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Concentrix• ÖBB• Intelcia• Philip Morris International#1 Enterprise Organisation: GlobalLogicLarge Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Equativ• N-iX• PagerDuty• SurveyMonkey#1 Large Organisation: EverHelpMedium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Accedia• Hatch• YouScan• Xalient#1 Medium Organisation: Capi MoneySmall Organisations (0 – 49 employees)The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners: Maneuvre#1 Small Organisation: Business PressBest-in-Class Special RecognitionAt Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and Purpose• Bobcat• BPRESS• Everhelp• Flaconi• Norgine• Philip Morris International• Triodos BankInspiring Leadership• Everhelp• Flaconi• Philip Morris InternationalInspiring Inclusion & Belonging• Bobcat• Equativ• Everhelp• Flaconi• ÖBBInspiring Wellbeing• BPRESS• Everhelp• Flaconi• GlobalLogic• Intelcia• Upstars• YouscanInspiring Employee Voice• Bobcat• Everhelp• Flaconi• IntelciaInspiring Employee Experience• BPRESS• Everhelp• Flaconi• Intelcia• Philip Morris International• TTEC• UpstarsBeing Named a WinnerOrganisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces AwardsIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout Inspiring Workplaces GroupThe Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

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