2026 Middle East & Africa Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced

The Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces include: Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Burson, Emirates Islamic, Savola Foods Company, Qatar Airways Group and more

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards● Winners and their rankings announced at an online ceremony on May 18, 2026Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the Middle East & Africa, recognising Top 10 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.For over a decade, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative, but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.This year’s winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Organisations today are navigating not only economic uncertainty, technological disruption and shifting workforce expectations, but also a broader and more complex global landscape. In this environment, putting PeopleFirst is not a ‘nice to have’, it’s a must.Our 2026 winners across the Middle East & Africa are leading the way, showing real resilience and care for their people during challenging times. They are demonstrating that when you build cultures rooted in trust, inclusion and belonging, you don’t just support your people - you create stability, unlock performance and drive sustainable success. This is what the future of work looks like.”The Middle East & Africa Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:#1 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment#2 Burson#3 =KEO=Savola Foods Company#4 Concentrix#5 = EDGE GROUP PJSC= Intelcia#6 Emirates Islamic#7 American Creativity Academy#8 Xworks Interiors LLC#9 Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA)#10 = Qatar Airways Group= DAS HoldingBest-in-Class Special RecognitionAt Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and Purpose• Savola Foods Company• ConcentrixInspiring Leadership• Savola Foods CompanyInspiring Wellbeing• IntelciaInspiring Employee Voice• Savola Foods CompanyInspiring Employee Experience• Savola Foods CompanyBeing Named a WinnerOrganisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces AwardsIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout Inspiring Workplaces GroupThe Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

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