2026 UK & Ireland Inspiring Workplaces in association with Prezzee announced

The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces include: Aldi, COS, Lloyds Banking Group and more

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards● Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in LondonInspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Prezzee, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the UK & Ireland, recognising the Top 50 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.Since 2014, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.This year’s winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.Our 2026 winners across the UK & Ireland are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”James Malia, President for Prezzee EU said: “As a judge, reading entries for these awards is enlightening. The organisations that make this list aren't ticking a wellbeing box - they genuinely see their people as central to everything they do, and more so than ever in this ever changing world. That's not just admirable, it's smart. As lead sponsor, here at Prezzee we share that belief wholeheartedly, which is why partnering with Inspiring Workplaces feels like such a natural fit. Congratulations to every organisation recognised this year.”The UK & Ireland Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:1 Nineteen Group2 Sopra Steria3 CONNECT THREE4 Shaw Trust5 Cirrus Logic6 HubGem7 Active Care Group8 Zenith9 Cooper Parry10= Pure Unity Health Group10= Salutem Care and Education11= OneStream Software11= Lhasa Limited12 Ideagen13 Speedy Hire14 Beyondly Global Ltd15 Visiting Angels16 XPS Group17 FRP Advisory18 Xalient19 Tata Consultancy Services Limited20 Norgine21 Pod22 Capita23 Lloyds Banking Group24 KVA25 Survey Solutions26 Clarion Communications27 Realta28 eStar Truck & Van29 Genting Casinos UK30 Pan Macmillan31 Concentrix32 Emerald Publishing33 Summize34 Fenero35 PagerDuty36 Barrows Connected Store37 Perceptive Communicators38 Clarion Housing Group39 Firstsource Solutions Limited40 COS London Head Office41 Must Have Ideas42 Playtime PR43 DAS Fire Ltd44 Aldi UK45 Diligent46 AX47 Kavee Pets Ltd48 Hatch49 Vistatec50 EMQN CICOrganisation size categoriesOrganisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:Enterprise (5000+ employees)The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Active Care Group• Capita• Lloyds Banking Group• Tata Consultancy Services Limited#1 Enterprise Organisation: Sopra SteriaLarge Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Cirrus Logic• Cooper Parry• Pure Unity Health Group• Salutem Care and Education• Zenith#1 Large Organisation: Shaw TrustMedium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Beyondly Global Ltd• Lhasa Limited• Pod• Xalient#1 Medium Organisation: Nineteen GroupSmall Organisations (0 – 49 employees)The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:• Barrows Connected Store• Clarion Communications• HubGem• KVA#1 Small Organisation: Connect ThreeGovernment & Non-Profit Organisation#1 Government & Non-Profit Organisation: Clarion Housing GroupBest-in-Class Special RecognitionAt Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and Purpose• Active Care Group• Cirrus Logic• Cooper Parry• FRP Advisory• HubGem• Ideagen• KVA• Lhasa Limited• Lloyds Banking Group• Nineteen Group• Pure Unity Health• Realta• Visiting Angels• XalientInspiring Leadership• Cirrus Logic• Cooper Parry• Ideagen• Lhasa Limited• Pod• Pure Unity Health• Salutem Care and Education• Visiting AngelsInspiring Inclusion & Belonging• Cirrus Logic• Cooper Parry• FRP Advisory• Ideagen• Lhasa Limited• REALTA• ZenithInspiring Wellbeing• Cirrus Logic• Cooper Parry• FRP Advisory• Ideagen• Lhasa Limited• Shaw Trust• ZenithInspiring Employee Voice• Cirrus Logic• FRP Advisory• Ideagen• Norgine• Shaw TrustInspiring Employee Experience• Cirrus Logic• IdeagenBeing Named a WinnerOrganisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces AwardsIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout Inspiring Workplaces GroupThe Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com Visit our Company LinkedIn PageAbout PrezzeePrezzee is a global fintech company originating in Australia in 2014, specialising in digital gifting and reward. We offer a platform for sending unique and branded e-gift cards, fostering connections between individuals, businesses, and brands. From recognition and appreciation, to financial support, our mission is to ignite human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments, while providing innovative solutions for reward, loyalty and social interaction.At Prezzee, we believe that gifting is more than just a transaction; it's about the emotion and the experience. With over 200 brands on one digital card in the UK alone, there is something for everyone, every occasion, every time.

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