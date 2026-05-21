IDS Next Appoints Rajesh Yadav as Chief Operating Officer

IDS Next, a global leader in smart hospitality technology, announces the appointment of Rajesh Yadav as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Rajesh’s strong leadership, industry expertise, and proven ability to drive growth will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide.” — Binu Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, IDS Next

BANGALORE, INDIA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As IDS Next continues its journey of expanding the horizons of digital hospitality, the company is bolstering its leadership with the appointment of industry veteran Rajesh Yadav as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Rajesh will lead IDS Next’s global operations, drive strategic growth initiatives, and strengthen operational excellence across its diverse markets.

With extensive experience in the hospitality technology sector, Rajesh brings in-depth expertise in scaling business operations, building high-performance teams, and delivering customer-centric innovation. An integral part of IDS Next’s growth over the years, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer, his demonstrated strategic insight and strong execution skills will be vital to further advancing the company’s objectives.

Binu Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at IDS Next, comments, “Rajesh’s strong leadership, industry expertise, and proven ability to drive growth will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide.”

Rajesh Yadav adds, “I am excited to take on this role at a time when the hospitality industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation. IDS Next has a strong legacy of innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to elevate our operational capabilities, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustained growth across global markets.”

IDS Next is an established market leader in comprehensive hospitality ERP solutions, catering to the full spectrum of hospitality operations. Rajesh’s appointment as COO marks a significant step in IDS Next’s journey to expand its global footprint, accelerating innovation in cloud-native hospitality technology and scalable, AI-ready enterprise solutions.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is a global leader in hospitality technology, offering cloud-native ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets sectors. The company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ wellness and leisure venues, and 6,500+ banquet venues. Integrating with 350+ technology partners, IDS Next prioritises a customer-centric approach to deliver mobile-first SaaS solutions. The company has a presence in 50+ countries across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The customer portfolio includes Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group.

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