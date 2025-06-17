IDS Next: First Global Hospitality ERP to Deploy Autonomous AI Support

Integrated with Salesforce’s autonomous AI agents, IDS Next pioneers a new era in customer support in hospitality software

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS Next, a global leader in hospitality technology, has collaborated with Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM, to transform customer support by deploying Agentforce, Salesforce’s autonomous AI agent. With this integration, IDS Next becomes the first hospitality ERP provider to embed autonomous AI directly into its product portfolio, ushering in a new standard for intelligent, always-on support in the industry.

By embedding Agentforce into its suite of hospitality software, IDS Next enables real-time, in-product support for employees and customers, eliminating the need to navigate separate support portals. The AI agents autonomously retrieve data, generate task plans, and execute resolutions, significantly accelerating response times and elevating service quality. The integration also enhances internal productivity. New hires can now access operational knowledge instantly, reducing onboarding time and improving ramp-up for support teams.

As a pioneer in SaaS for hospitality management, IDS Next covers both the front and back-end of operations, offering a full-stack enterprise platform and mobile-first solutions for diverse sectors, including hotels, restaurants, wellness, events, and banquets. The company already boasts a holistic support ecosystem, including 24/7 availability, local and online service, multilingual communication, and two disaster recovery centres in India and Sri Lanka. By collaborating with Salesforce, IDS Next now leverages the application’s unique ability to adapt to changing conditions and operate independently to handle repetitive tasks more efficiently.

Arun Parameswaran, EVP & Managing Director for Sales & Distribution, Salesforce – South Asia, said, “The hospitality industry is evolving rapidly, and AI is at the heart of that transformation. With Agentforce, we are supporting forward-looking companies like IDS Next to reimagine customer service by embedding intelligence and automation into every interaction. This collaboration demonstrates how AI can go beyond efficiency to unlock truly personalised, proactive service, turning support teams into strategic drivers of customer success.”

“AI is enabling businesses to automate work, allowing employees to focus on the critical, high-value tasks that truly drive success.”, said Reeves Mathews, Vice President – Global Customer Success & Professional Services at IDS Next “With this latest milestone, we aim to enhance our customer service, delivering faster response times, personalised experiences, and proactive solutions that elevate customer satisfaction.”

Binu Mathews, CEO of IDS Next, added, “This development is a natural progression in our commitment to providing our customers with the most efficient and advanced tools in the hospitality tech space. Innovation drives everything we do at IDS Next, and we want to help ensure our customers have access to the most powerful and efficient tools available today.”

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest provider of hospitality solutions in emerging markets, offering comprehensive full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets and events sectors. Today, the company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ wellness and leisure venues, 6500 + banquet venues across 50+ countries. Seamlessly integrating with 350+ world-class technology partners, IDS Next leverages industry expertise and a customer-centric approach to deliver cutting-edge solutions that keep clients competitive in an ever-evolving global market. Trusted by renowned hospitality brands such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group, IDS Next spans Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. For more information, visit www.idsnext.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.