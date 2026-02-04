Citi Group Papua New Guinea Enhances Operations with IDS Next

Citi Group Papua New Guinea has adopted IDS Next technology to streamline operations across four hospitality properties through the FX Cloud Suite.

What truly sets IDS Next apart is our ability to unify diverse operations under a single platform. This means greater visibility and the confidence to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences.” — Jacob K.I, VP of Business Development, IDS Next

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citi Group, Papua New Guinea, has chosen IDS Next for their technology and operational needs at four of its properties—Citi Boutique Hotel, Lahara Avenue; Citi Serviced Apartments and Motel, Korobosea; Citi Serviced Apartments and Motel, Lagatoi Place, and Citi Serviced Apartments and Motel, Gaba Place. With this partnership, the four properties leverage IDS Next’s comprehensive enterprise resource planning solution, an advanced cloud-native platform for streamlining operations, strengthening guest engagement and supporting growth.

In addition to their contemporary hospitality services, including modern accommodation and excellent culinary experiences, the Citi Group hospitality properties are known as a hub destination for athletes, wellness customers, academia, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Using IDS Next’s centralised data-driven ERP platform, the Group is set to elevate the guest service across its patrons.

IDS Next is a leading cloud-native ERP provider across emerging markets, with software designed for multiple hospitality operations, covering both the front and back-end. From front desk, housekeeping, guest services, and POS to inventory, procurement, finance, and data oversight, the company provides both individual modules and full-stack solutions based on the needs of each property. With IDS Next’s modern technology, Citi Group’s properties now have a solution that can redefine its guest experiences across departments, simultaneously catering to its diversified guest portfolio.

“IDS Next was selected through a rigorous RFQ to support our parent hotel and three other properties in Port Moresby. IDS Next's integrated platform runs end-to-end, with strong user adoption driven by its intuitive, multi-device touch interface. The system has been stable, support responsive, and enhancements addressed collaboratively; an experience we value”, commented Saif Jugari, Group General Manager at Citi Group, PNG.

Jacob K.I, VP of Business Development at IDS Next, added, “What truly sets IDS Next apart is our ability to unify diverse hospitality operations under a single, intelligent platform. For brands like Citi Group, this means greater visibility across departments, faster decision-making, and the confidence to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences across every touchpoint”.

By embracing a unified technology ecosystem through the FX Cloud Suite, Citi Group is well positioned to enhance hospitality services across its properties, setting up a new standard for holistic hospitality management in the region.

About Citi Group

Citi Group (PNG) Ltd is a property owner, developer, operator, and management company in Papua New Guinea, encompassing: Citi Hospitality & Citi Properties; alongside a sister company that owns Comfort Inn - Cairns City (53 keys), branded by Choice Hotels. Citi Hospitality is a mid-scale & mass-market brand comprising five properties (190 keys) and one upcoming property (60 keys). Citi Properties manages projects such as the new development of Citi Boutique Suites - Lagatoi Place, the Mogoro Moto commercial building in Port Moresby’s prime downtown, and various projects around Hohola, Touaguba Hill and Ela Beach. Visit us at www.citigrouppng.com.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is a global leader in hospitality technology, offering cloud-native ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets sectors. The company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ wellness and leisure venues, and 6,500+ banquet venues. Integrating with 350+ technology partners, IDS Next prioritises a customer-centric approach to deliver mobile-first SaaS solutions. The company has a presence in 50+ countries across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The customer portfolio includes Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group. For more information, visit www.idsnext.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.