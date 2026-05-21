Kneron Wins COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award for Breakthrough 3D Facial Recognition Technology

Kneron Computex Best Choice Award 2026

Kneron wins the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award for its edge AI facial recognition platform, advancing secure, scalable, privacy-first AI at the edge.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneron , a global leader in edge AI computing solutions, announced that its latest 3D Binocular Facial Recognition Module has won the prestigious COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award , one of the technology industry’s highest honors recognizing breakthrough innovation and market defining products shaping the future of computing.The award positions Kneron among a select group of industry innovators, including ASUS, Acer, NVIDIA and Intel leading the next era of artificial intelligence infrastructure as the global market rapidly shifts from cloud dependent AI toward intelligent, privacy preserving AI systems running directly on edge devices.Kneron’s award winning solution combines proprietary edge AI chips, advanced stereo vision technology, infrared liveness detection, and AI powered lighting algorithms into a highly secure and ultra efficient facial authentication platform designed for smart homes, enterprise security systems, intelligent access control, and smart city infrastructure.At a time when global demand for secure and sovereign AI systems is accelerating, Kneron’s technology addresses one of the industry’s most critical challenges: delivering enterprise grade AI security with real time performance while dramatically reducing power consumption and cloud dependency.“Artificial intelligence is entering a completely new phase,” said Dr. Albert Liu, Founder and CEO of Kneron. “The first era of AI was focused on training massive models in the cloud. The next era will be defined by real world deployment where AI must operate continuously, securely, and efficiently at the edge. Winning the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award validates Kneron’s long term vision and our leadership in building the infrastructure powering the inference era of AI.”The system generates highly accurate 3D facial depth mapping while detecting real human skin characteristics, enabling strong protection against spoofing attacks using photos, replay videos, and high precision 3D masks. The platform has successfully passed payment grade verification requirements as well as ISO/IEC 30107 and ISO/IEC 19795 anti spoofing certification tests.Powered by Kneron’s proprietary KL520 edge AI architecture and reconfigurable Neural Processing Unit, the module delivers more than 2x higher energy efficiency compared with competing solutions while maintaining high AI inference performance in low power environments.Kneron’s multi model AI framework integrates facial recognition, liveness detection, facial occlusion analysis, and head pose estimation into a compact edge AI solution optimized for real world deployment. Through extensive AI optimization, the company reduced model latency by 46%, lowered parameter size by 25%, and improved inference performance by approximately 39%.Optimized for battery powered systems, the module can operate for up to 350 days using AA batteries and approximately six months using lithium ion battery configurations, making it ideal for smart locks and always on intelligent security systems.The recognition at COMPUTEX 2026 further strengthens Kneron’s position as one of the emerging leaders in next generation AI infrastructure, particularly as enterprises and governments worldwide increasingly prioritize sovereign AI, privacy first computing, and energy efficient deployment models.Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading technology exhibitions, COMPUTEX 2026 gathers the global semiconductor, AI, and computing ecosystem to showcase the technologies shaping the future of the industry.With the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award, Kneron continues to solidify its position at the forefront of edge AI innovation as the market transitions toward distributed AI infrastructure capable of powering billions of intelligent devices worldwide.About KneronFounded in October 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Kneron is a pioneering force in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) technology and full stack edge AI, having focused on inference-optimized architectures for more than a decade. The company’s mission is to democratize AI, creating a future where every device is independently intelligent, every application is private, and every user can harness AI safely and effortlessly. By combining proprietary AI hardware, powerful software, and an open development ecosystem, Kneron empowers innovators, enterprises, and consumers to build, deploy, and scale intelligent solutions like never before.With more than 200 employees globally and nearly $200 million in funding, backed by leading global investors including Horizons Ventures, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Qualcomm, Sequoia Capital, CDIB, Foxconn, and Himax Technologies, Kneron is driving the next generation of edge intelligence.

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