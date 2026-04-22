Kneron Appoints Gene Lay, Founder of BioLegend, to Board of Directors

Kneron Board Of Director Gene Lay

Kneron appoints BioLegend founder, Gene Lay to its Board, strengthening leadership as it expands edge AI into healthcare, life sciences, and research.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneron , a semiconductor company specializing in energy-efficient edge AI and advanced neural processing systems, today announced the appointment of Gene Lay to its Board of Directors.Lay is a globally recognized biotechnology entrepreneur with more than four decades of experience spanning scientific research, company formation, and industry leadership. He is the founder of PharMingen and BioLegend , two life science companies that played a foundational role in advancing immunology research worldwide. BioLegend was acquired by Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer) for approximately $5 billion, reflecting the scale and long-term impact of the business he built.“Gene brings exceptional experience as a founder, operator, and board leader,” said Albert Liu, Founder and CEO of Kneron. “He has successfully built and scaled companies that became essential platforms in their industries. His perspective will be valuable as Kneron expands its edge AI technology into healthcare, life sciences, and scientific computing applications.”Lay currently serves as Senior Vice President of the Life Sciences Division at Revvity, where he oversees innovation across diagnostics, cellular analysis, immunology, and translational research. He also serves on the Board of Directors of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) and is a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).“Kneron is addressing an important need for energy-efficient, secure, on-device AI,” said Lay. “Its technology has meaningful potential in healthcare, diagnostics, and research environments where performance, privacy, and reliability are critical. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the company’s long-term strategy.”About KneronKneron is a global semiconductor company developing energy-efficient neural processing units and full-stack edge AI systems designed for real-time intelligence, security, and data privacy. Kneron partners with industry leaders across automotive, smart devices, industrial automation, infrastructure, and healthcare to enable next-generation intelligent applications.For more information, visit www.kneron.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.