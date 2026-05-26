Kneron to Unveil the Future of Edge AI at COMPUTEX 2026

Kneron Computex Edge AI 2026

From AI PCs to enterprise AI infrastructure, Kneron showcases why the next era of artificial intelligence will run at the edge

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global AI industry faces growing pressure around energy consumption, cloud scalability, privacy, and real world deployment, Kneron is arriving at COMPUTEX 2026 with a bold message: The future of AI lives at the edge.From June 2 through June 5 at COMPUTEX 2026, Kneron will unveil its latest generation of full stack AI technologies spanning AI PCs, intelligent driving, smart security, enterprise AI infrastructure, and localized AI agents at Booth R0532, Tainex 2, 4F. While much of the industry remains focused on cloud computing and larger models, Kneron is demonstrating what comes next: AI that runs locally, privately, continuously, and in real time.Following its major showcase at CES earlier this year, Kneron is expanding its vision for “Generative AI at the Edge,” redefining how AI is deployed across homes, vehicles, cities, enterprises, and personal computing.The company is expected to showcase some of its most ambitious edge AI demonstrations to date, including next generation AI assistant experiences, advanced biometric AI systems, enterprise AI infrastructure, and intelligent transportation technologies.The Rise of the Localized AI AssistantOne of the most anticipated demonstrations at the Kneron booth will focus on the future of AI assistants beyond the cloud.Powered by the Kneo Pi development platform combined with OpenClaw integration, Kneron will showcase a localized AI assistant experience capable of interacting through common chat applications while processing orchestration and data directly on device.Kneron believes the next generation of AI assistants will not simply answer questions. They will become always available AI companions capable of understanding local environments, executing tasks, and operating privately without constant reliance on remote cloud servers.By processing AI locally, Kneron aims to deliver lower latency, stronger privacy, greater reliability, and dramatically improved efficiency.Advanced AI Security and Smart VisionKneron will also unveil its latest 3D binocular face recognition technology powered by proprietary edge AI chips, infrared liveness detection, and advanced 3D facial depth analysis.Designed for smart homes, enterprise security, smart buildings, and smart city infrastructure, the system delivers highly secure biometric authentication while maintaining low power consumption and high recognition accuracy.Powered by Kneron’s reconfigurable Neural Processing Unit architecture, the solution demonstrates how AI can operate securely and efficiently in real world environments without constant cloud reliance.Enterprise AI Infrastructure Built for the Inference EraAs enterprises increasingly seek private alternatives to cloud only AI deployment, Kneron will introduce its KneoEdge platform, an end to end AI infrastructure integrating self developed NPUs, secure operating systems, AI inference engines, and centralized management systems.The company will also demonstrate KneoMeet, an intelligent meeting assistant capable of localized speech recognition and semantic analysis while ensuring all sensitive data remains inside the enterprise environment and never enters the public cloud.Kneron believes this represents a broader shift across the AI industry as enterprises increasingly demand AI systems that are private, compliant, efficient, and locally deployable.Emerging Physical AI and Human-Centered InteractionKneron will also highlight how edge computing and multimodal sensing are enabling the next generation of physical AI applications. By combining vision, voice, environmental awareness, and real time localized inference, Kneron’s technologies support more natural human-machine interaction across intelligent devices and future robotics systems.The company believes AI is evolving beyond simple command-response systems toward AI that can better understand context, behavior, and real world environments in real time, creating more intuitive, responsive, and human-centered experiences while maintaining privacy through localized processing.Intelligent Driving and Real Time Edge AIIn intelligent transportation, Kneron will showcase its Driver Monitoring System and AI T BOX platform capable of detecting dangerous driver behavior including drowsiness, distraction, mobile phone usage, and abnormal posture with up to 99.6% accuracy.Supporting visible light, thermal imaging, radar, and LiDAR fusion, the platform enables advanced intelligent driving applications including electronic mirrors, pedestrian detection, vehicle recognition, and autonomous mobility scenarios.Why This MattersAs AI adoption accelerates globally, the industry is beginning to confront a new reality: AI deployment at scale requires far more than larger models and bigger cloud infrastructure.Kneron believes the next phase of AI will be defined by inference, where AI runs continuously across billions of devices and real world systems.That shift is driving growing demand for Neural Processing Units and full stack edge AI infrastructure capable of delivering low latency, privacy first, energy efficient AI directly where data is created.Media, partners, developers, enterprise leaders, and industry attendees are invited to visit Kneron at Booth R0532 from June 2 through June 5 to experience firsthand how the future of AI is moving beyond the cloud and into the real world.About KneronFounded in October 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Kneron is a pioneering force in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) technology and full stack edge AI, having focused on inference-optimized architectures for more than a decade. The company’s mission is to democratize AI, creating a future where every device is independently intelligent, every application is private, and every user can harness AI safely and effortlessly. By combining proprietary AI hardware, powerful software, and an open development ecosystem, Kneron empowers innovators, enterprises, and consumers to build, deploy, and scale intelligent solutions like never before.With more than 200 employees globally and nearly $200 million in funding, backed by leading global investors including Horizons Ventures, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Qualcomm, Sequoia Capital, CDIB, Foxconn, and Himax Technologies, Kneron is driving the next generation of edge intelligence.

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