Audfly Concludes CES 2026 with Record Interest: Directional Sound Becomes the New Standard for the AI Era

As CES 2026 draws to a close, Audfly celebrates a landmark showcase that has firmly established directional sound as a critical component for next-generation smart devices. The Gaming Revolution with Thunderobot: The global debut of the Thunderobot gaming monitor and laptop powered by Audfly’s Focusound Screen® was a showstopper. Gamers experienced the "Naked-Ear" Hybrid Spatial Audio, proving that precise sound positioning is possible without headphones. Availability Attendees can experience the new Thunderobot devices powered by Audfly at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino through January 9.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As CES 2026 draws to a close, Audfly celebrates a landmark showcase that has firmly established directional sound as a critical component for next-generation smart devices. From the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Audfly demonstrated how its technologies are reshaping privacy and immersion across gaming, AI computing, and public interaction.Best of CES: Three Pillars of Innovation Audfly’s showcase was defined by three major breakthroughs that drew significant attention from media and industry partners:The Gaming Revolution with Thunderobot: The global debut of the Thunderobot gaming monitor and laptop powered by Audfly’s Focusound Screenwas a showstopper. Gamers experienced the "Naked-Ear" Hybrid Spatial Audio, proving that precise sound positioning is possible without headphones.The Ecosystem is Ready: Audfly demonstrated that its technology is "Business Ready." Prototypes co-developed with industry giants including Lenovo, BOE, CSOT, and HKC showcased mature integrations in business laptops and professional displays, offering privacy solutions for the hybrid work era.Solving the AI Interface Challenge: The launch of the Audfly FocusAura™ Solution offered a glimpse into the future of human-machine interaction. By combining directional microphone module with directional sound module, Audfly provided a perfect "dual-directional" voice solution for AI kiosks and digital avatars, solving the noise interference problems in public spaces.A Vision for 2026 and Beyond "CES 2026 has confirmed that audio privacy and personalized sound zones are no longer luxuries, but necessities," said Junwei Mao, VP of RD at Audfly. "Whether for a gamer seeking immersion or a bank client needing privacy at a kiosk, Audfly is powering the sound of the future."For partners and media who missed the showcase, Audfly welcomes inquiries for post-show demonstrations and development kits.About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker modules and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.