Amlogic Deepens Partnership with Google on Google Home Gemini Built-in Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amlogic, a global leader in innovative SoC solutions for smart and connected devices, announced today that we are honored to be designated as System Integrator for the Google Home Gemini built-in Program unveiled at the 2026 Google I/O Developer Conference Building on more than a decade of deep strategic partnership, Amlogic has established itself as a premier silicon provider for Gemini-powered Google Home and Nest devices. The company consistently delivers high-performance, ultra-low-power SoCs that drive Google’s smart speakers, connected cameras, and a comprehensive suite of smart home devices.The Google Home Gemini built-in Program provides a unified, turnkey solution designed to help hardware partners rapidly develop and launch Gemini-native smart home products. As the designated System Integrator, Amlogic will collaborate directly with authorized Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to expand the global hardware portfolio compatible with Gemini for Home in Google Home's ecosystem, ensuring seamless cross-brand interoperability and unlocking the full capabilities of Gemini's models.With self-developed AI processing units and deep Gemini model optimization, Amlogic’s customized SoCs support low-latency voice interaction and real-time video analytics, balancing low power consumption and high security for smart home scenarios. Amlogic provides global manufacturers with one-stop “Chip + Algorithm + Ecosystem” solutions and full technical & certification support, shortening development cycles and lowering ecosystem entry barriers.James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic said, “We are proud to participate in the Google Home Gemini built-in Program, a collaboration rooted in more than a decade of mutual trust and technological partnership. Amlogic will continue to focus on edge AI chip innovation, empowering Google’s ecosystem and global third-party OEM/ODM manufacturers and brands with high-efficiency computing solutions. Together, we will drive the smart home industry’s evolution from simple device connectivity to AI-powered intelligent interconnection and deliver enhanced smart living experiences for global users.”About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics — ushering in a new era of smart living. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies — including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs — customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. To learn more about products of Amlogic visit: https://www.amlogic.com/

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