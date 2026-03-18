Telly and Amlogic Partner to Power the First AI-Ready, Dual-Screen Television Platform Built for the Connected Home

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telly, the smartest TV ever built and offered at the revolutionary price of free, today announced a strategic partnership with Amlogic to power its advanced computing architecture with one of the most powerful system-on-chip (SoC) platforms ever used in a consumer television.While traditional “smart” TVs are built on commodity chipsets optimized only for multimedia performance, Telly was engineered from the ground up as a true next-generation platform for the connected home. Powered by Amlogic’s eight-core processor with dedicated neural processing, Telly delivers more than twice the performance of typical TV chips, enabling new classes of AI-driven experiences, motion-tracking fitness, gaming, shoppable media, advanced interactivity, and a persistent smart-home control layer that replaces multiple devices.“Our goal wasn’t to just build a better TV, it was to invent an entirely new platform for the connected home,” said Sascha Prueter, Telly Chief Product Officer. “To do that, we needed a processor architecture capable of far greater compute capability, richer peripheral support, and advanced AI performance, and Amlogic delivered. Our technology stack enables Telly to run complex applications and neural-driven services that simply aren’t possible on traditional TV chipsets.”With consumers increasingly expecting their screens to act as intelligent surfaces connected to their broader digital lives, Telly’s advanced silicon foundation positions it as a category leader for future AIoT experiences.This processing power allows Telly to drive simultaneous 4K video on its main display and dynamic information, apps, and interactivity on its second screen, while supporting industry-leading audio performance with more independent audio pipelines than any other TV on the market, enabling separate volume controls, dual-source playback, and real-time audio mixing.“Traditional smart TVs simply aren’t smart. They were never engineered to process complex applications or act as true computing platforms,” added Telly’s Prueter. “Our neural-enabled chipset lets us do what no other TV can - drive two displays, advanced audio, real-time interactivity, and AI-powered applications simultaneously. This technology forward approach ensures Telly remains the smartest, most future-ready TV platform ever built.”James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic, commented, “Amlogic is proud to partner with Telly in building their breakthrough platform with Amlogic's advanced AI processor. Amlogic SoC’s powerful compute architecture, along with the built-in NN engine, enables Telly’s vision for an AI-powered home hub capable of running complex applications, interactive media, and next-gen services beyond the traditional TVs."About TellyTelly is the smartest TV ever built—offered at the revolutionary price of free. Reserve yours today at www.telly.com and see why the living room will never be the same.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics — ushering in a new era of smart living. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies — including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs — customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance.Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. Learn more www.amlogic.com

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