Amlogic Launches Gaming Monitor Scaler SOCs, M602X1 and M603X1, Expanding into the Mid-to-High-End Display Chip Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amlogic, a global leader in innovative SoC solutions for smart and connected devices, today announced the launch of two gaming monitor scaler SoCs, M602X1 and M603X1 during Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) in Shanghai, expanding into the mid-to-high-end display chip market.The chips offer a maximum QHD (2560*1440) resolution and a refresh rate up to 300Hz. They support multiple resolution inputs (such as FHD@300Hz, QHD@220Hz, 4K@60Hz) and are suitable for gaming monitors, professional displays and commercial displays, such as digital signage, advertising players, and video walls. M602X1 and M603X1 can satisfy consumers' high-definition and smooth visuals experiences in high-dynamic scenarios such as competitive gaming and sports broadcasting.Product Features:High-Resolution and Refresh Rateo M602X1 supports up to QHD@100Hz / FHD@240Hzo M603X1 supports up to QHD@220Hz / FHD@300Hzo Compatible with a wide range of high-speed LCD panelsAdvanced Connectivity Optionso Dual HDMI 2.1 Inputs:- Feature Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for blur-free gaming and smooth video playback.- Compatible with HDCP 1.4/2.2/2.3 encryption protocols for secure content transmission.o Dual Configurable DP1.4 Inputs:- 4-lane DP interfaceVersatile Display Interface Supporto LVDS Interfaceo eDP Interfaceo Integrated spectrum expansion technology to minimize signal interference.Smart Power Management and EMI Reductiono Built-in intelligent power control module to reduce power consumptiono Advanced spread-spectrum technology lowers EMI, enhancing system stability and EMCInnovative Memory-Free display architectureo Delivers superior performance and cost-efficiency compared to traditional SIP memory chipsEnhanced Audio-Visual Integrationo Support Audio line out and Earphone outo Support for I2S and SPDIF digital audio outputsFuture-Ready Software and Usabilityo USB2.0 port for easy firmware updateso On-Screen Display (OSD) text mode for customizable user interfacesJames Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic said, "Amlogic M602X1 and M603X1 represent a significant leap forward in performance and efficiency. Through comprehensive Picture Quality (PQ) optimization, including factory color calibration support to achieve professional-grade Delta-E accuracy, these chips deliver true-to-life visuals. With Gamma adjustment, 3D LUT color management, global and local contrast enhancement, sharpening and denoising algorithms, along with MPRT and Overdrive rapid-response technologies, the chips can dynamically fine-tune parameters based on content type and display characteristics. This ensures a more natural, realistic, and viewer-comfortable image quality, empowering our partners to create displays that offer truly immersive viewing experiences."AvailabilitySamples of M602X1 and M603X1 are now available for qualified partners. For more information, please visit https://www.amlogic.com/ About AmlogicAmlogic is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for consumer and commercial applications. Our products power devices such as TVs, set-top boxes, audio systems, Edge AI platforms, and wireless communication technologies.Our SoCs feature cutting-edge hardware, including low-power multimedia processing, advanced edge AI accelerators, robust on-chip security, high-performance CPUs and GPUs, versatile I/O interfaces, and efficient communication subsystems. With user-friendly development systems and comprehensive turnkey solutions, we empower our customers to quickly bring innovative, market-leading products to life.Founded in Silicon Valley with R&D support, and sales offices worldwide.

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