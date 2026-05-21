C3HIE Goes Live with TEFCA Through eHealth Exchange QHIN Connectivity

C3HIE to Provide Technology Foundation for New TORCH Clinically Integrated Network

TEFCA connectivity expands secure nationwide health data sharing across Texas and beyond.

Connecting to TEFCA through the eHealth Exchange QHIN is an important step forward for C3HIE and the communities we serve across Texas.” — Jim Hoag, CEO of C3HIE

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3HIE , a leader in health information exchange (HIE) across Texas, announced today that it has officially gone live with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™) through connectivity with the eHealth Exchange Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN™), further expanding secure nationwide interoperability capabilities for healthcare providers and organizations across Texas.This milestone reflects years of work focused on improving how health information is shared across the healthcare ecosystem.Through QHIN connectivity, C3HIE participants can now access broader nationwide interoperability capabilities designed to support care coordination, improve transitions of care, strengthen clinical decision making, and help providers deliver better outcomes at lower cost.“Connecting to TEFCA through the eHealth Exchange QHIN is an important step forward for C3HIE and the communities we serve across Texas,” said Jim Hoag, CEO of C3HIE. “Healthcare providers are under constant pressure to access timely, complete patient information while navigating increasing operational complexity. This connectivity helps make that possible by improving access to critical health data when and where it is needed most.”“C3HIE’s TEFCA connectivity milestone is another important step forward for nationwide interoperability,” said Jay Nakashima, President of eHealth Exchange. “By expanding secure, standards-based health information exchange, C3HIE is helping providers access more complete patient information to support better coordinated care across Texas and beyond.”C3HIE participants can now exchange health information more seamlessly with organizations nationwide, helping clinicians access more complete patient information and improving continuity of care across healthcare settings.The connection also strengthens C3HIE’s broader interoperability strategy, which includes:• Connectivity through the eHealth Exchange national network• Participation in Carequality interoperability exchange frameworks• Participation in the Civitas Network for Health Patient Centered Data Home Program• Statewide data sharing collaboration with the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA)Together, these initiatives help expand secure, real-time access to clinical information across organizational and geographic boundaries, supporting more coordinated and informed care for patients throughout Texas and beyond.About C3HIEC3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region nonprofit collaborative connecting healthcare providers through secure bi-directional health information exchange with ADTs, lab results, imaging results, notes, and CCDs. It offers tailored solutions such as real-time alerts, predictive analytics, longitudinal patient records, and community resource collaboration. Learn more at www.C3HIE.org

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