C3HIE and THSA Create Texas’ Largest Interoperability Network

Real time, statewide encounter data sharing gives providers broader visibility and strengthens care coordination.

This connection expands what our providers can see and act on, giving care teams better insight into patient activity statewide.” — Jim Hoag, CEO of C3HIE

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3HIE , a leader in health information exchange (HIE) across Texas, today announced that its statewide, bidirectional encounter data exchange with the Texas Health Services Authority ( THSA ) is now live, establishing the largest interoperability network in Texas through this collaboration.C3HIE provider organizations now receive encounter notifications generated across the THSA network, giving clinicians and care teams visibility into patient care activity across Texas.These alerts notify providers when patients are admitted, discharged, or transferred at participating facilities beyond their immediate region, strengthening care coordination and supporting more informed, timely follow-up care.“This connection expands what our providers can see and act on, giving care teams better insight into patient activity statewide,” said Jim Hoag, CEO of C3HIE. “I’m excited about what this means for the providers we serve and the communities they care for. We’re proud to be connected with THSA as part of our ongoing efforts to provide the most relevant, timely information our providers need to care for their patients.”For participating hospitals, clinics, care managers, and community health partners, this broader visibility improves coordination across providers, reduces unnecessary duplication, and supports continuity of care as patients move throughout the healthcare system.About C3HIEC3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region nonprofit collaborative connecting healthcare providers through secure bi-directional health information exchange with ADTs, lab results, imaging results, notes, and CCDs. It offers tailored solutions such as real-time alerts, predictive analytics, longitudinal patient records, and community resource collaboration. Learn more at www.C3HIE.org

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