VA Leaders Matthew McKinsey and Jennifer Bailey Honored with IGNITE 2026 Awards for Advancing Digital Transformation

Award recognizes leadership in improving Veteran care through innovation in clinical workflows and health IT modernization

“Matthew and Jennifer represent the very best of what it means to lead with purpose and put Veterans first.” ” — Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, today announced that Matthew McKinsey, program director for VISN 4 Tele Emergency Care, and Jennifer Bailey, national program manager for Facility Based Care Quality and Oversight at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), have been named GOVTECH CONNECTS IGNITE 2026 Honorees.IGNITE 2026, hosted by GOVTECH CONNECTS, brings together top decision makers and operators who are reshaping the digital landscape. The event showcases leaders who are implementing AI, strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing acquisition, advancing data driven operations, and accelerating technology adoption to deliver real mission impact.McKinsey and Bailey were selected for their leadership in modernizing critical care workflows and improving outcomes for Veterans through innovative use of technology.Matthew McKinsey was recognized for leading the first-ever implementation within the VA of outbound electronic prescribing to retail pharmacies using DSS RxTracker . Under his leadership, VISN 4 successfully replaced manual, error-prone fax and phone-based prescribing workflows with a secure, fully electronic process across nine VA medical centers.This transformation has improved patient safety, reduced provider burden, and increased efficiency, with prescription processing time reduced by more than 50 percent and daily pharmacy callback rates eliminated.Jennifer Bailey was honored for her national leadership in advancing the adoption of the DSS Caribou Community Living Care (CLC) Suite across nearly 150 VA Community Living Centers. Prior to her national role at the VA, she was affiliated with the Bath VA Medical Center (VISN 2).By championing the transition from manual, paper-based workflows to automated, data-driven processes, Bailey has helped return more than 87,000 nursing hours to direct Veteran care in less than one year. Her work has improved documentation accuracy, strengthened regulatory compliance, and enhanced care planning for Veterans in long-term care settings.“Matthew and Jennifer represent the very best of what it means to lead with purpose and put Veterans first,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. “Their ability to take on complex challenges and turn them into scalable, measurable improvements is exactly what digital transformation should look like in federal health care. We are proud to support their efforts and honored to see their work recognized on a national stage.”The honorees will be recognized at the IGNITE Summit: Powerful Leaders Igniting Digital Transformation, taking place on May 6, 2026, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event brings together leaders from across government and industry to celebrate innovation and progress in digital modernization.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider, and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its highly reliable care delivery for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

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