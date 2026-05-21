Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,855 in the last 365 days.

BECO Capital Opens in Riyadh

BECO Capital's team in Riyadh (L-R) Saja Alidriss, Rakan AlRashed, Mokhtar Ibrahim

BECO Capital's team in Riyadh (L-R) Saja Alidriss, Rakan AlRashed, Mokhtar Ibrahim

BECO Capital's team in Riyadh, Saja Alidriss, Rakan AlRashed, Mokhtar Ibrahim

BECO Capital's team in Riyadh (L-R) Saja Alidriss, Rakan AlRashed, Mokhtar Ibrahim

BECO Capital logo

BECO Capital

Formalizing a commitment to Saudi Arabia that its portfolio has long reflected.

Saudi Arabia's founders are original thinkers, building companies that will define the region's next decade. BECO is here to back them from inception to growth.”
— Rakan AlRashed, Partner, BECO Capital

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BECO Capital opens its Riyadh office, formalizing a commitment to Saudi Arabia that its portfolio has long reflected.

BECO’s new Riyadh headquarters, located in COLABS, is led by KSA Partner Rakan AlRashed, alongside Investing Partner Mokhtar Ibrahim and Senior Investment Associate Saja Alidriss (pictured).

"Saudi Arabia's founders are original thinkers, building companies that will define the region's next decade. BECO is here to back them from inception to growth." - Rakan AlRashed, Partner, BECO Capital

About BECO Capital:
Founded in 2012, BECO Capital is a Gulf-focused institutional venture capital firm with over $820 million in assets under management across early-stage (inception to Series A) and growth-stage (Series B to pre-IPO) funds.

Meredith Carson
BECO Capital
marcomms@becocapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BECO Capital Opens in Riyadh

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.