BECO Capital Opens in Riyadh

BECO Capital's team in Riyadh (L-R) Saja Alidriss, Rakan AlRashed, Mokhtar Ibrahim BECO Capital's team in Riyadh (L-R) Saja Alidriss, Rakan AlRashed, Mokhtar Ibrahim BECO Capital

Formalizing a commitment to Saudi Arabia that its portfolio has long reflected.

Saudi Arabia's founders are original thinkers, building companies that will define the region's next decade. BECO is here to back them from inception to growth.” — Rakan AlRashed, Partner, BECO Capital

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BECO Capital opens its Riyadh office, formalizing a commitment to Saudi Arabia that its portfolio has long reflected.

BECO’s new Riyadh headquarters, located in COLABS, is led by KSA Partner Rakan AlRashed, alongside Investing Partner Mokhtar Ibrahim and Senior Investment Associate Saja Alidriss (pictured).

"Saudi Arabia's founders are original thinkers, building companies that will define the region's next decade. BECO is here to back them from inception to growth." - Rakan AlRashed, Partner, BECO Capital

About BECO Capital:

Founded in 2012, BECO Capital is a Gulf-focused institutional venture capital firm with over $820 million in assets under management across early-stage (inception to Series A) and growth-stage (Series B to pre-IPO) funds.

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