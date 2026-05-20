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Layton petitions for Bar reinstatement

Pursuant to Rule 3-7.10, Ryan M. Layton has petitioned the Supreme Court for Bar reinstatement.

Layton was suspended from the practice of law for one-year effective December 27, 2024, for neglecting a number of his clients’ cases, failing to keep the clients informed about the status of their cases, and failing to diligently progress some of his clients’ cases.

Any persons having knowledge bearing upon Layton's fitness or qualifications to resume the practice of law should contact:

Joi L Pearsall, Bar Counsel

The Florida Bar

1300 Concord Terrace Ste. 130

Sunrise, FL 33323

(954) 835-0233

[email protected]

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Layton petitions for Bar reinstatement

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