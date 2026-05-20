ScanQueue Data: 75% of Consumers Tie Waiting in Line to Negative Emotions

State of Customer Waiting 2026 finds long lines cost businesses up to 30% of walk-ins. Free, app-free QR check-in cuts perceived waits up to 85%.

Our approach is deliberately simple: customers scan a code, wait wherever they want, and come back when it is their turn. No app, no hardware, and a free plan so any business can start today.” — Fernando Mendes, Founder, ScanQueue

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people dislike waiting in line, and new data shows it is costing local businesses real revenue. According to ScanQueue's State of Customer Waiting 2026 findings , 75% of consumers associate waiting in line with negative emotions, and businesses lose up to 30% of potential customers who see a crowded queue and decide to leave.ScanQueue, a queue management platform now available to small businesses across the United States and worldwide, lets restaurants, cafes, barbershops, clinics, and retail stores replace physical lines with a virtual queue. Customers scan a QR code, join from their phone with no app to download, track their position live, and receive a text message when it is their turn. Early adopters report up to an 85% reduction in perceived wait times and a 50% drop in lobby crowding.How it works: a business displays its QR code at the entrance or counter. Customers scan to join the queue from a mobile web page and enter their details. Staff manage the line from a live dashboard, and customers receive automated SMS or WhatsApp updates as their turn approaches. Setup takes minutes, with no hardware or technical expertise required."Waiting is one of the few experiences every business shares and almost none have fixed," said Fernando Mendes, founder of ScanQueue. "Our approach is deliberately simple: customers scan a code, wait wherever they want, and come back when it is their turn. No app, no hardware, and a free plan so any business can start today."ScanQueue offers a free plan that includes QR check-in, a live staff dashboard, and real-time queue tracking. Paid plans add higher notification volume, custom branding, and advanced analytics. Businesses can start free at scanqueue.com/free-queue-app, and the full State of Customer Waiting 2026 findings are available at scanqueue.com/blog/state-of-customer-waiting-2026.About ScanQueueScanQueue is a technology company modernizing customer queue management for small and medium businesses worldwide. Its mission is to make waiting smarter, not longer. ScanQueue is a product of Tugadot Pty Ltd.

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