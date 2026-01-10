ScanQueue Launches Free QR Code Queue Management System for Australian SMBs

New digital waitlist software helps restaurants, cafes, and salons reduce customer wait times by 85% with instant QR code check-in and SMS notifications.

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScanQueue, an Australian technology startup, today announced the launch of its QR code queue management system designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses in the hospitality and service industries. The platform enables restaurants, cafes, salons, and retail stores to digitise their customer waitlists without requiring patrons to download any mobile applications.The virtual queue software addresses a growing challenge facing Australian businesses: managing customer flow during peak hours while maintaining a positive guest experience. According to recent industry research, 75% of consumers associate waiting in line with negative emotions, and businesses can lose up to 30% of potential customers due to perceived long wait times."We built ScanQueue because we saw local restaurants and cafes struggling with crowded waiting areas and frustrated customers," said Fernando, Founder of ScanQueue. "Our solution is simple: guests scan a QR code, join the digital waitlist instantly, and receive an SMS when their table is ready. No app downloads, no complicated setup, and affordable pricing for small businesses."How It WorksThe ScanQueue restaurant waitlist app operates in three straightforward steps. First, businesses display a unique QR code at their entrance or reception area. Customers scan the code using their smartphone camera, which opens a mobile-optimised web page where they can join the queue and enter their party details. Staff manage the digital waitlist through an intuitive dashboard, and customers receive automated SMS notifications when their turn arrives.The system requires no hardware installation or technical expertise. Businesses can be operational within minutes by simply printing their QR code and accessing the cloud-based staff dashboard from any device with internet access.Key Features for Australian BusinessesScanQueue's queue management software includes real-time wait time estimates, customisable SMS and WhatsApp notifications, comprehensive analytics and reporting, and support for multiple locations from a single dashboard. The platform is built to handle the unique requirements of Australian businesses, including local SMS delivery and timezone support.The digital waitlist software offers particular value for busy restaurants and cafes seeking to reduce lobby congestion. By allowing customers to wait remotely while tracking their position in line, venues can eliminate crowded waiting areas and create a more professional atmosphere. Early adopters report an 85% reduction in perceived wait times and a 50% decrease in lobby crowding.Pricing and AvailabilityScanQueue offers a free starter plan that includes 25 SMS notifications per month, making it accessible for small businesses testing virtual queue technology. Paid plans with unlimited SMS alerts and advanced queue analytics are available for growing businesses. There are no contracts, setup fees, or per-cover charges.The platform is available immediately at scanqueue.com.au for businesses across Australia, including restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, barbershops, medical clinics, and retail stores.About ScanQueueScanQueue is an Australian technology company focused on modernising customer queue management for small and medium businesses. The company's mission is to make waiting smarter, not longer, by providing accessible digital solutions that improve both customer experience and operational efficiency. ScanQueue is a product of Tugadot Pty Ltd, based in Gold Coast, Australia.For more information, visit scanqueue.com.au or contact the team for a free demonstration.

