Delkin Devices Launches New microSD Express Cards Optimized for Nintendo Switch™ 2 Gaming

512GB DMEXA1512

New 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB microSD Express Cards Deliver Next-Generation Performance for Nintendo Switch 2

The SD Association is excited to see long-time member Delkin Devices introduce new microSD Express products to the market.” — said Yosi Pinto, SD Association President

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delkin Devices, a leading manufacturer of flash storage solutions and memory cards, today announced the launch of its new line of microSD Express memory cards designed specifically to unlock the full performance potential of the Nintendo Switch™ 2 gaming system.Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, Delkin’s new microSD Express cards are engineered to meet the growing storage and performance demands of Nintendo Switch 2 gamers, delivering dramatically faster transfer speeds, reduced game load times, and expanded storage for increasingly larger game titles.Built using the latest microSD Express technology, the cards utilize the PCIe interface and NVMe protocol to provide next-generation performance well beyond traditional UHS-I microSD cards. This advanced architecture allows Nintendo Switch 2 users to experience faster game launches, smoother gameplay transitions, quicker downloads, and improved overall system responsiveness.“The SD Association is excited to see long-time member Delkin Devices introduce new microSD Express products to the market. SD Express technology represents the next evolution of removable storage performance, enabling innovative applications across gaming and emerging AI-enabled devices. Delkin’s launch is another strong example of the growing momentum behind the SD Express ecosystem” said Yosi Pinto, SD Association President.As Nintendo Switch 2 game file sizes continue to grow, high-capacity storage is becoming increasingly essential for gamers who download digital titles, capture gameplay, and maintain large game libraries. Delkin’s new microSD Express lineup provides flexible capacity options for casual and hardcore gamers alike:• 128GB – Ideal for everyday Nintendo Switch 2 gaming and downloadable content• 256GB – Expanded storage for growing digital game libraries• 512GB – High-capacity solution for serious Nintendo Switch 2 gamers and large AAA titlesDelkin’s microSD Express cards are designed for the performance requirements of Nintendo Switch 2 and are built to provide dependable operation under demanding gaming conditions. The cards are also engineered for durability and long-term reliability, helping protect valuable game saves, screenshots, videos, and downloaded content.The launch of Delkin’s microSD Express series comes as the gaming industry rapidly transitions toward higher-performance removable storage solutions capable of supporting next-generation gaming hardware such as Nintendo Switch 2.Delkin Devices’ new microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2 will be available soon through authorized retailers and distribution partners worldwide.For more information, visit www.delkindevices.com

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