Delkin Devices Adds VPG400 to BLACK CFexpress 4.0 Line, Offering Industry-Leading Warranty and Standard Capacities

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delkin Devices, a leader in photo and video storage solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest BLACK CFexpress™ Type B 4.0 memory cards, designed to meet the demanding needs of professional photographers and videographers. Available in 512GB (DCB4BV4512), 1TB (DCB4BV41T), and 2TB (DCB4BV42T) capacities, these cutting-edge cards deliver unparalleled speed, reliability, and durability for high-resolution video and burst photography applications.Engineered with PCIe technology and a Video Performance Guarantee Profile 4 (VPG400) rating, Delkin’s new CFexpress Type B 4.0 cards provide a sustained minimum write speed of 2048MB/s (varies by capacity) but never lower under any circumstances than 400MB/s, making them ideal for capturing RAW 8K, 6K, and 4K video without dropped frames. Featuring maximum burst read speeds of up to 3700MB/s and maximum burst write speeds of up to 3220MB/s (varies by capacity), these cards enable ultra-fast data transfers, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency for creative professionals.Key Features of Delkin’s BLACK CFexpress Type B 4.0 VPG400 Cards:• World’s Best Warranty: Our unmatched 48-hour replacement guarantee (available in the US and Europe; other locations may take longer), combined with exceptional customer service that sets us apart• Available Capacities: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB• PCIe Technology & VPG400 Rating for reliable, high-speed video recording• Serialized Cards for inventory management and verification of authenticity• Durability: Shockproof, water-resistant, and X-ray proof• Temperature Range: Operates between 32º and 158ºF (0º to 70ºC)“The Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) standard, established by the CompactFlash Association, ensures that media cards can consistently support the high data rates essential for seamless video recording,” said Hiro Ino, President of the CompactFlash Association. “We are pleased to see Delkin Devices, one of the founding members of the CompactFlash Association, continuing to provide its customers with high-quality products.”VPG is a critical standard for professional photographers and videographers. It ensures that memory cards sustain the required minimum write speeds to prevent dropped frames, stuttering, or corruption during high-resolution recording. The VPG400 rating guarantees that Delkin’s CFexpress Type B 4.0 cards can handle the intensive data throughput required for RAW video capture, making them a reliable choice for high-end cinema and broadcast applications.For more information or samples for Press, contact Tony Diaz at tdiaz@delkin.com

