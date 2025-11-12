Delkin Devices Celebrates 11 Years of BLACK Series SD Cards, Surpassing One Million Units Shipped

DSDBV90512BX

The ONLY card I use in my camera is DELKIN BLACK. In 20 years of safaris to Africa with our students, we have had 100% success and ZERO failures on Delkin Black cards.” — Mark Comon – Owner of Paul’s Photo (Los Angeles), Safari Workshop Leader

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delkin Devices, the premier leader in photo and video storage solutions, proudly celebrates 11 years of shipping it’s Ruggedized Secure Digital card series, DELKIN BLACK SD . With over 1M units in the field and going strong, Delkin’s BLACK SD product line has a proven track-record of endurance and longevity. Redesigned in 2018 for even better reliability and performance, Delkin’s patented molding process gives our cards tremendous strength and durability… substantially better than other manufacturers’ products.These design changes along with extended testing and compatibility guarantees allow Delkin to still offer an unparalleled promise to its Customers. Our World’s Best Warranty provides an unrivaled 48-hour Replacement Guarantee along with a Lifetime Warranty. Utilizing the “Best Customer Service team in the industry,” problematic cards are immediately replaced within 48-hours (and often overnight). Exceptional card durability, extremely low failure rates, and phenomenal reliability allow us to fully stand behind not only this product, but every product we sell.Key Features of Delkin’s BLACK SD Rugged Cards:• World’s Best Warranty: Our unmatched 48-hour replacement guarantee (available in the US and Europe; other locations may take slightly longer), combined with exceptional customer service that sets us apart• Available Capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB• Patented assembly process for reliability with no Write Protect tab and no ribs between the gold pads on the connector• Serialized Cards for inventory management and verification of authenticity• Durability: Shockproof, water-resistant, and X-ray proof• Temperature Range: Operates between -25º to 85ºC• Recovery Assistance: In the extremely unlikely event of data loss, Delkin will gladly provide recovery assistance to help retrieve critical filesWhile Delkin ships over 3 million SD cards annually to its consumer and industrial customer base, the 1 million BLACK SD cards shipped over the past 11 years are primarily utilized in critical applications where failure can lead to significant consequences. Professional photographers, videographers, photojournalists, and other critical imaging users depend on BLACK cards for their daily operations.Reaching 1 million cards shipped is more than a milestone — it’s a measure of trust earned one assignment at a time. Mike Carroll - Professional landscape and night sky photographer. "When I’m deep in the field, I don’t get second chances. My gear has to survive heat, cold, dust, and movement. Delkin Black cards are the only cards I trust to hold my work — they’re tough, reliable, and backed for life. That peace of mind is priceless."For more information or to request samples for press, please contact Tony Diaz at tdiaz@delkin.com.

