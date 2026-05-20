Buffalo Outer Harbor Cruise Ship Terminal Renderings

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled renderings for a transformative cruise ship terminal on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, marking a new chapter for the city’s waterfront. Located at the Slip 2 parcel on Fuhrmann Boulevard, the former site of the Pier Restaurant that was demolished in 2007, construction is slated to begin in July 2026 with a grand opening scheduled for the 2028 summer season. While the permanent facility for multiple ships takes shape, Buffalo will officially re-enter the cruise industry next week as it welcomes the first cruise ship to visit the city in decades at a temporary docking site near the Erie Basin Marina.

“Buffalo’s waterfront is no longer a relic of our industrial past, but a premier gateway to the Great Lakes and a powerhouse for Western New York’s tourism economy,” Governor Hochul said. “By transforming this long-vacant Slip 2 site into a cruise line terminal, we are ensuring that Buffalo is no longer a city that cruise ships bypass, but a destination where they begin and end their journeys. With this investment, we will welcome the world and provide visitors with new ways to experience the Queen City of the Great Lakes.”

The project reimagines the Slip 2 site as cruise ship docking for both domestic and international travel. The terminal will house services including customs inspections and public restroom facilities. Site improvements will include upgrades to seawall shoring; site remediation; improved public access, including a multi-use path, promenade and sunset point with seating; landscaping, drainage, lighting and a small parking lot. The building and site design will reflect the aesthetic created by previous ECHDC projects at the nearby Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe.

In 2022, Governor Hochul announced an initiative to establish a Great Lakes cruise terminal in Buffalo. Cruise lines have been touring the Great Lakes for years, but have been bypassing Buffalo as they travel between Toronto and Cleveland. In 2024, ECHDC completed a Market Demand Study for the cruise ship industry in Buffalo that focused on the potential and viability for Buffalo to become a destination for cruise lines already touring the Great Lakes. The study also analyzed six potential locations along the Buffalo waterfront that could support both American and international cruise operations and recommended the south berth space of Slip 2. ECHDC used this study to initiate conversations with nearly all major Great Lakes cruise lines to bolster the city’s potential as a cruise destination. ECHDC has received two commitment letters from Great Lakes cruise lines to add Buffalo to their travel itineraries.

American Cruise Lines is so enthusiastic about Buffalo as a Great Lakes cruise destination that it is bringing its newest ship, American Patriot, to Buffalo this summer and docking at a temporary berth at the Erie Street dock, near Erie Basin Marina. While in Buffalo, passengers aboard the American Patriot are expected to visit the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, explore the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, take architectural tours of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, and experience the majesty of Niagara Falls via curated excursions. Buffalo will also serve as both an embarkation and disembarkation port for American’s 2026 Great Lakes cruises, and the company offers an included hotel stay on all their U.S. cruises, so guests automatically have extra time to explore local areas before departures, as well as during the cruises.

While a small subset of the cruise ship industry, the Great Lakes cruise sector has nearly tripled its total passenger numbers — from 9,000 in 2010 to more than 25,000 in 2023. The post-COVID growth of the industry is expected to continue, with larger numbers of passengers, vessels, revenues, and related activities in Great Lakes port cities. Cleveland, Milwaukee, Duluth, Detroit and other coastal cities are already taking advantage of these upward trends. Buffalo’s strategic position at the southern end of the Welland Canal — the only access point for cruise ships into the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence River — coupled with its unique attractions and assets, make the destination a logical stopover point. Given Buffalo’s variety of tourist sites, airports, hotels and access to consumers within a four to six-hour drive, the community has in place the infrastructure necessary to support homeport status, meaning a place where cruises can start or finish, as well as a host of local activities for passengers.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Great Lakes cruise industry is booming, and Buffalo is now in the perfect position to ride that wave. This new terminal will provide the modern customs facilities and welcoming space we need to handle international travel and serve as a homeport for major cruises. By making it easier for visitors to dock in Buffalo, we are driving more foot traffic to our local small businesses, museums and landmarks, ensuring our waterfront remains a destination for decades to come.”

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairperson Joan Kesner said, “For years, we’ve looked at the Slip 2 site and saw untapped potential; but now, with Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are finally seeing a vision for its future. This terminal is designed to blend seamlessly with the natural beauty and the aesthetic we’ve established at Wilkeson Pointe and the Bell Slip, creating a continuous experience along the Outer Harbor. Whether you are a passenger arriving from across the Great Lakes or a local resident enjoying the new sunset seating and multi-use paths, this project is a win for everyone who loves the Buffalo waterfront.”

Visit Buffalo President & CEO Patrick Kaler said, “Buffalo’s arrival as a Great Lakes cruise destination is a transformational moment for Western New York. This investment in a modern cruise terminal will not only welcome visitors from across the region and beyond, but also strengthen Buffalo’s position as a must-visit waterfront city, driving new energy and visitation into our hotels, attractions and restaurants. We're grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development for turning our long-held aspirations into a reality.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “This is an exciting opportunity to welcome new visitors to Buffalo and Western New York and an important investment in the region’s tourism economy. As our waterfront continues to grow and evolve, this new cruise terminal will help showcase everything that makes Buffalo a world-class destination — from our arts and architecture to our small businesses, restaurants, and access to Niagara Falls. I thank Governor Hochul and all of our local partners for continuing to invest in projects that strengthen our economy, create opportunity, and bring new energy to our waterfront.”

Assemblymember Jonathan D. Rivera said, “Buffalo’s waterfront has always been one of our region’s greatest assets, and this investment marks another major step forward in transforming it into a world-class destination for residents and visitors alike. The growth of Great Lakes cruising presents an enormous opportunity for Western New York to showcase our culture, history, architecture, arts and hospitality to travelers from around the world. By bringing cruise ships directly to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, we are strengthening our tourism economy, supporting local small businesses and continuing the incredible momentum behind Buffalo’s waterfront renaissance. I commend Governor Hochul and all of our state and local partners for their commitment to making Buffalo a premier gateway to the Great Lakes.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The addition of a cruise ship terminal on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will bring thousands of visitors to Erie County each year, exploring our area and discovering the many attractions that make our region great. I thank Governor Hochul for her vision in re-establishing Buffalo as a Great Lakes cruise destination and I look forward to this project’s completion.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “This project represents another major step forward in reconnecting our city to Lake Erie and the Great Lakes. Bringing cruise ships to Buffalo will create new opportunities for tourism, economic activity and waterfront investment while showcasing everything our city has to offer. We’re excited to partner with Governor Hochul and ECHDC to continue building a waterfront that residents can be proud of and visitors from around the world want to experience.”

About Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) is governed by a nine-member board consisting of seven voting directors and two non-voting, ex-officio directors. The seven voting directors are recommended by the New York State Governor and are appointed by the New York State Urban Development Corporation d/b/a Empire State Development as sole shareholder of ECHDC. The two non-voting, ex-officio director positions are held by the Erie County Executive and the City of Buffalo Mayor.

As a subsidiary of Empire State Development, the state’s chief economic development agency, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation supports and promotes the creation of infrastructure and public activities at Canalside, the Ohio Street corridor and the Outer Harbor that is attracting critical mass, private investment and enhancing the enjoyment of the waterfront for residents and tourists in Western New York. Its vision is to revitalize Western New York’s waterfront and restore economic growth to Buffalo based on the region’s legacy of pride, urban significance and natural beauty.