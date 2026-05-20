TCEQ Launches Program to Reduce Emissions from Stationary Sources

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the New Technology Implementation Grant Program (NTIG). Grants are available statewide for eligible projects that reduce emissions from facilities and other stationary sources in Texas.

TCEQ administers the NTIG program under the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP) to provide funding to offset the incremental cost of emissions reduction technologies for stationary sources.

TCEQ will reimburse up to 50% of eligible project costs. A minimum of $1 million is set aside for electricity storage projects for renewable energy. A total of $16.5 million is available, awarded on a competitive basis.

The NTIG program funds three project categories:

• Electricity Storage Projects related to renewable energy, including compressed-air energy storage, pumped hydropower, sodium-sulfur storage batteries, energy-retaining flywheels, and lithium-ion batteries. Projects must have a rated power of one megawatt or greater.

• New Technology Stationary Source Projects that reduce emissions of regulated pollutants from stationary sources, including criteria pollutants, hazardous air pollutants, and other pollutants regulated under the Federal Clean Air Act or subject to TCEQ rules and permits.

• Oil and Gas Projects that reduce emissions from upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas activities through replacement, repower, or retrofit of stationary compressor engines; installation of systems to reduce or eliminate loss of gas, flaring, or burning of gas; and installation of systems to reduce flaring and other site emissions.

Application Process

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for the NTIG program can be found on the NTIG webpage. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Central Time on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Eligible applicants include individuals, state and local governments, corporations, or any other legal entity. Applicants must be the owner or operator of a stationary source located in Texas. All business entities must have an active registration with the Texas Secretary of State by the program opening date.

Information about other emission reduction programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org, or contact us at 800-919-TERP (8377) or via email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

To receive updates about this and other TERP programs, join our email list.