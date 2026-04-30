TCEQ approves fines totaling $801,210

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $704,099 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one multi-media, 12 municipal wastewater discharges, five public water systems, and one sludge.

In addition, on April 20 and April 28, the executive director approved penalties totaling $97,111 against 32 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.