TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,860,193

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,668,029 against 34 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 10 air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal solid waste, 10 municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tank, seven public water systems, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on May 5 and May 12, the executive director approved penalties totaling $192,164 against 47 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 3, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.