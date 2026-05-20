Shelters Available for Communities Impacted by the 2026 Mid-May Fires

Published:
Shelters are available for communities impacted by the 2026 Mid-May Fires. For specific shelter operation details, please contact local officials.
For animal shelters, please contact your local authorities.
As of May 20, 2026, the following shelters are open:
|County
|Location
|Address
|Status
|Overnight Count
|Los Angeles
|Shepherd Church
|19700 Rinaldi Street
Porter Ranch, CA 91326
|OPEN
|2
|Ventura
|Rancho Santa Susana Community Park
|5005 E. Los Angeles Ave.
Simi Valley, CA 93063
|OPEN
|31
|San Diego
|Golden Acorn Casino
|1800 Golden Acorn Way
Campo, CA 91906
|OPEN
|1
|Riverside
|La Sierra Senior Center
|5215 La Sierra Ave.
Riverside, CA 92505
|OPEN
|10
|Riverside
|West Valley High School
|3401 Mustang Way
Hemet, CA 92545
|OPEN
|22
|Total:
|66