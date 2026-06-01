CTSI-Global Parcel Spend Management Delivers Double-Digit Shipping Savings Within Months

iStockphoto. Professional checks tech device and receives good news. Michele Vernola, CTSI-Global.

Manufacturer nets 16% savings on parcel spend within 4 months of CTSI-Global parcel strategy implementation.

Parcel Spend Management is evolving from a cost-control function into a strategic advantage for shippers.” — Michele Vernola, VP of Parcel Spend Management

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acting as a strategic extension of a shipper‘s logistics team, CTSI-Global Parcel Spend Management includes contract and pricing analysis, opportunity assessments, continuous rate optimization, and transparent savings reporting. Shippers using this service are seeing significant positive outcomes.

For instance, a large pharmaceutical manufacturer achieved a 16% reduction in total parcel shipping costs within 4 months of implementation. Through data-driven analytics and benchmarking, key accessorial charges were identified as above market rates. Without changing carriers or shifting modes, savings were realized through an expert-guided contract consulting.

This service is led by Michele Vernola, a parcel strategy pioneer with 3 decades of experience. Michele began her career at a global parcel carrier where she held key roles in worldwide sales and strategic pricing. She co-founded a worldwide logistics company and partnered with CTSI-Global for a decade. Officially joining CTSI-Global in 2025, she has demonstrated strong ROI for parcel shippers.

“Parcel Spend Management is evolving from a cost-control function into a strategic advantage for shippers. At CTSI-Global, we are investing in technology, analytics, and client partnerships that help organizations gain greater visibility, improve carrier performance, and make smarter transportation decisions at scale,” said Michele Vernola, VP of Parcel Spend Management.

“As parcel networks become more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, we see tremendous opportunity for growth in this division and remain focused on delivering measurable savings, operational efficiency, and long-term value for our clients,” added Vernola.

Enterprises interested in learning how CTSI-Global Parcel Spend Management can benefit them are encouraged to book a consultation with the parcel strategy team.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and logistics intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA.

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