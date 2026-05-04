CTSI-Global Names Kevin Beall as Chief Information Security Officer

Kevin Beall, Chief Information Security Officer at CTSI-Global

Former CTO Kevin Beall named CISO, expanding CTSI-Global investment in cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity and data protection are absolutely paramount in our business.” — Kevin Beall, CISO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted in the field of supply chain management solutions since 1957, CTSI-Global reinvests in tech risk management with the appointment of Kevin Beall as Chief Information Security Officer.

In his new role as CTSI-Global CISO, Kevin Beall is at the helm of safeguarding supply chain intelligence for shippers and 3PLs.

“Cybersecurity and data protection are absolutely paramount in our business. We are a technology company, so one of the core values we need to have is safe, reliable systems. Our customers put a lot of trust in us to keep their data private,” said Beall. He is developing a Trust Center where clients can review and access company security posture and policies.

“Security, compliance, and trust are foundational to the partnerships we build with our clients. Kevin Beall brings the leadership and expertise needed to strengthen our security framework and ensure that the systems and data our clients rely on remain protected and resilient. Just as importantly, our clients know they have a partner in us when disruptions occur, and our security leadership plays a key role in helping them navigate those moments with confidence,” said Ivonne Amill, COO.

After succeeding at 3PLs, Beall developed a 16-year tenure at CTSI-Global, excelling at roles including Chief Technology Officer, Vice President of Business Insight and Analytics, and Assistant Vice President of Client Services. Beall studied Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management at Auburn University.

"Because we do business around the world, there are certain policies that we need to have in place: that we are compliant with the current data issues, and that we tout as a core strength of ours," said Kevin Beall.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and custom logistics intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

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