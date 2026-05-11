CTSI-Global Announces Promotion of Spencer Gore to Chief Technology Officer

Spencer Gore, Chief Technology Officer at CTSI-Global

CTO Spencer Gore invests in new technology development through the CTSI-Global Center of Excellence.

It’s important for us to be on the leading edge of any type of technology updates, especially talking about automation.” — Spencer Gore, CTO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain management solutions provider CTSI-Global is pleased to announce that Spencer Gore has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

Founded in 1957, CTSI-Global has witnessed seismic changes to the logistics industry and has guided regional, national, and international companies to adapt to changing global business expectations.

In his new role as CTO, Spencer Gore will be key to leading CTSI-Global in its next technological and process innovations for shippers and 3PLs.

“Looking ahead, we’ll continue the drive toward thoughtful applications of artificial intelligence and automation that promise to help our clients turn complex technology into actionable capabilities,” said Gore.

At the same time, CTSI-Global is “making sure these updates are carefully vetted and researched to understand the impact,” continued Gore.

“Operational excellence today depends on intelligent, scalable technology,” said Ivonne Amill, COO. “As our Chief Technology Officer and lead of CTSI-Global’s Center of Excellence, Spencer Gore plays a critical role in translating complex technology strategies into systems and capabilities that empower our teams, strengthen our services, and support the next phase of our growth."

Spencer Gore earned a B.B.A. in Economics from the University of Georgia and Master’s of Management Information Systems from Georgia College & State University. He has a 13-year tenure at CTSI-Global, having excelled at roles including Vice President of Operations Excellence and Director of Business Analysis.

“We established the Business Analyst team in 2017 working closely with Art Saisuphaluck, CIO, and our developers to shape the future and what’s ahead in the company. This role is an expanded step in that direction where I'm now able to not just assist the teams related directly to business analysts, but really all parts of the company and all the departments that require any additional support or products or really anything from a technology standpoint,” stated Gore.

"I’m really excited being able to take the next step when it comes to assisting product development and shaping the technology and product roadmap for the company," said Gore.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and custom logistics intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

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