Payscout and Concepts2Code (now part of DialConnection) Expand Payment Capabilities Through Paywire Integration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payscout , a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is pleased to announce that Concepts2Code (now part of DialConnection) has full integration with Payscout’s proprietary Paywire gateway, enabling integrators within the Concepts2Code/DialConnection ecosystem to leverage Paywire’s robust, compliant, and scalable payment capabilities.This integration allows software partners working within the Concepts2Code/DialConnection platform to offer flexible and secure payment experiences while maintaining a streamlined technical footprint. Key Paywire features now available through the integration include convenience fee support, designed to meet evolving card brand and regulatory requirements, particularly for highly regulated industries.“Through our continued collaboration with Concepts2Code (and DialConnection), Payscout is focused on delivering flexible, compliant, and scalable payment capabilities that empower integrators and merchants alike,” said Manpreet Singh, President and Co-Founder of Payscout. “Expanding the Paywire integration to include ACH functionality further strengthens the value of this partnership, providing greater payment choice, reducing technical complexity, and supporting evolving compliance requirements across industries. We’re excited to help Concepts2Code/DialConnection partners enhance operational efficiency while delivering secure, seamless payment experiences.”Most recently, Concepts2Code/DialConnection expanded the Paywire integration to include ACH payment functionality, further broadening payment options available within their technology stack. This enhancement supports Payscout’s ongoing focus on innovation, compliance, and operational efficiency, while giving integrators and merchants greater flexibility in how they accept and manage payments.By integrating Paywire, Concepts2Code/DialConnection enables its ecosystem partners to:- Deliver compliant, flexible payment experiences across multiple payment types- Support convenience fee programs aligned with card brand requirements- Offer ACH payment options alongside card-based transactions- Reduce technical complexity through a single, scalable integration- Enhance operational efficiency and merchant satisfaction“Concepts2Code (now part of Dial Connection) is happy to partner with Payscout and offer a full payment portal including multiple payment options. Users of Concepts2Code/DialConnection and Payscout have the option to pay the same day or schedule payments in the future. Each payer can be provided custom information based on their account settings. Consumers can use Credit Card, Debit Card or Digital Payment options for a seamless experience,” said Mark Reinhard, the former owner of Concepts2Code and now the E-Channel Solutions Architect of DialConnection.The collaboration between Payscout and Concepts2Code/DialConnection strengthens both platforms by combining powerful payment technology with a flexible integration framework, helping software providers and merchants adapt to evolving compliance standards and customer expectations.About PayscoutPayscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout’s Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. As an MBE-certified entity, Payscout meets the requirements as a minority business enterprise, presenting an opportunity for businesses to partner with a diverse, reputable experienced thought leader in the payments industry. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online and eCommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions.For more information, please visit www.payscout.com About Concepts2CodeConcepts2Code (now part of Dial Connection) offers integrated Payment Portals allowing consumers to access their accounts and choose from multiple payment options. Concepts2Code also offers texting and emailing solutions that help facilitate fast and easy payments without any friction. These fully integrated solutions allow your customers to have real-time access to their accounts.For more information, please visit www.concepts2code.com About DialConnectionDialConnection specializes in Digital and Voice communications. They provide an end-to-end solution to take contact center performance to the next level. DialConnection’s digital communications suite includes texting, email, consumer portal, chat and agentic AI services.For more information please visit www.dialconnection.com

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