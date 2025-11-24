Payscout Expands Payment Capabilities Within Latitude Software

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payscout , a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is proud to announce that it is now an approved vendor within Latitude Software, a leading accounts receivable management (ARM) platform. This integration gives Latitude users access to Payscout’s secure, compliant, and innovative payment technology directly within their existing environment, helping agencies streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and increase recovery rates.Through a direct integration with Payscout’s proprietary Paywire gateway, Latitude users can also leverage advanced platform features, including a fully compliant Convenience Fee Program and transaction routing based on service level. These features are specifically designed to meet the latest card brand regulatory requirements for collection agencies, helping to ensure full compliance.Latitude Software provides a comprehensive solution for managing the entire credit and recovery lifecycle, from day-one delinquency through charge-off and debt sale. By offering seamless integration between servicing platforms and Latitude’s robust account management tools, agencies gain full visibility and control over every stage of the receivables process.As an approved vendor, Payscout’s payment processing capabilities can now be utilized directly within Latitude’s system, enabling agencies to:- Accept and manage payments securely within the Latitude interface- Simplify reconciliation and reduce manual workflows- Maintain compliance with industry regulations and card brand standards- Improve agent efficiency and customer satisfaction through streamlined workflowsLatitude Software continues to lead the market by equipping collection and recovery professionals with the right tools, insights, and automation to optimize performance and compliance. With Payscout now part of the Latitude ecosystem, agencies gain access to a powerful combination of payment technology and account management tools designed to drive better results across the entire receivables process.About Payscout:Payscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout’s Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not- present (CNP) transactions. For more information please visit www.payscout.com About TEC:TEC Services Group is the leading technology and professional services firm in the credit collections industry for over 28+ years. We are a technology focused company that provides both leading industry solutions along with unrivaled, unbiased, and experienced support.Our solutions provide companies the tools and services to increase collection rates, reduce overhead and improve compliance. Our unique solutions to managed services, data vendor automation and services for conversions, implementations, consulting, etc. have set us apart from others in the industry.

