Payscout and Tratta Strengthen Payment Innovation Through Paywire Integration

Payscout expands its ecosystem through its integrated partnership with Tratta, delivering secure and compliant payment solutions via the Paywire gateway.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payscout , a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), continues to expand its integrated payments ecosystem through its collaboration with Tratta, whose platform is fully integrated with Payscout's proprietary Paywire payment gateway.Tratta delivers a modern, highly flexible technology stack that quickly adapts to evolving operational and compliance requirements. The platform maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation and PCI DSS v4.0.1 compliance, reinforcing its commitment to data security and regulatory integrity. Known for its nimble, client-centric approach, Tratta aligns seamlessly with Payscout's mission to simplify complex payment workflows while maintaining the highest standards of performance, security, and compliance.“Our partnership with Tratta reflects Payscout’s commitment to delivering seamless, compliant, and scalable payment solutions," said Manpreet Singh, President and Co-Founder of Payscout. “By fully integrating Tratta into Paywire’s platform, we’re empowering their clients to modernize their payment operations with confidence. Together, we're helping merchants streamline complex workflows while maintaining the highest standards of reliability, performance, and regulatory compliance."Through this integration, Tratta users gain access to Paywire's robust payment infrastructure, including full support for Payscout's Convenience Fee (CFee) program. This capability has proven especially valuable for merchants, agents, and partners operating in regulated environments, enabling compliant cost-recovery models while supporting evolving card brand rules and regulatory expectations.Since completing the Paywire integration, Tratta has successfully onboarded numerous accounts across its partner ecosystem and has received consistently strong feedback from merchants and partners. Users highlight the ease of use, reliability, and operational efficiency delivered through the combined Tratta and Payscout solution."Payscout has been a strong partner in helping us deliver a seamless payment experience," said Josh Allen, CEO of Tratta. "Their understanding of the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) industry's compliance requirements, combined with Paywire's reliability, gives our clients the confidence to modernize their payment operations without compromise. This integration is another milestone in our successful long-term partnership."In addition to payment enablement, Tratta's platform is distinguished by an intuitive, client-friendly web interface, advanced reporting capabilities providing clear visibility into transaction activity, and actionable insights and analytics that serve as a core operational tool for clients.By integrating Paywire, Tratta empowers its clients to offer compliant, flexible payment experiences; leverage convenience fee programs aligned with card brand requirements; simplify payment operations through a single, scalable gateway; and gain deeper insight into performance through robust reporting and analytics.This collaboration brings together Tratta's agile technology and reporting capabilities with Payscout's secure payment infrastructure and regulatory expertise—helping merchants and partners operate more efficiently while remaining adaptable to evolving compliance and business demands.About PayscoutPayscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout's Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries, including Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. As an MBE-certified entity, Payscout meets the requirements for a minority business enterprise, offering businesses the opportunity to partner with a diverse, reputable, and experienced thought leader in the payments industry. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online and e-commerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions.For more information, please visit www.payscout.com About TrattaTratta is a modern payment experience and debt collection software platform that helps collection agencies, law firms, original creditors, and debt buyers streamline receivables, accelerate recoveries, and improve consumer engagement through secure, compliant payment solutions. Built for highly regulated environments, Tratta combines an integrated consumer self-service portal, multilingual IVR, omnichannel communications, advanced reporting and analytics, and embedded compliance capabilities to reduce operational friction and support audit readiness. The platform maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation and PCI DSS v4.0.1 compliance. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and regulatory integrity, Tratta's flexible platform provides real-time insights and automation that help organizations improve outcomes and drive growth.For more information, please visit www.tratta.io

