Lynden Potato Storage Facility Breaks Ground

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Chad Fisher Construction Breaks Ground on New Potato Storage Facility for Dick Bedlington Farms in Lynden, WA

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC), a leading general contractor serving Western Washington, is proud to announce the start of construction on a new potato storage facility for Dick Bedlington Farms in Lynden, Washington.

The project features a new 100' x 210' Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB), purpose-built to give Dick Bedlington Farms the modern, high-capacity potato storage infrastructure their growing operation demands. Construction is currently underway and progressing on schedule.

Agricultural construction has long been a core part of CFC's work - helping the farms and food processors that feed the region invest in the facilities they need to grow. Chad Fisher Construction looks forward to delivering a building that will serve Dick Bedlington Farms for generations to come.

For more information about Chad Fisher Construction and its portfolio of agricultural and commercial projects, visit www.cfisherconstruction.com.



About Chad Fisher Construction

Founded in 2010, Chad Fisher Construction is a Western Washington-based general contractor specializing in commercial, industrial, agricultural, tenant improvement, and pre-engineered metal building construction. CFC is built on integrity, quality craftsmanship, and lasting client relationships.



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