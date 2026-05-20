Chad Fisher Construction Welcomes Charlie Gwinn as Project Manager

Charlie Gwinn of Chad Fisher Construction Chad Fisher Construction Logo

Western Washington contractor adds a 30-year industry veteran to its project management team

BURLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) has brought on Charlie Gwinn as their newest Project Manager. Gwinn spent the last 30-plus years running projects across Western Washington — commercial work, high-end residential, the full range - and comes to CFC with the kind of ground-level experience that shows up in the details.

He studied Environmental Design and Architecture at the University of Colorado, which gave him a different lens than most people in the trades - an eye for how a space is supposed to work, not just how it gets built. That combination tends to come in handy when projects get complicated.

At CFC, Gwinn will manage commercial projects from early planning through final walkthrough - working with clients, subcontractors, and the broader team to keep things moving and make sure the finished product is something everyone can stand behind.

"Charlie's the kind of person you want running a job," said Dan Fisher, Owner of Chad Fisher Construction. "He won't just manage the schedule - he pays attention to the people involved and cares about getting it right."

"I've worked in this region my whole career," said Gwinn. "I know the trades here, I know the clients, and I know what it takes to deliver a project that holds up. CFC has a solid reputation, and I'm glad to be part of it."

Away from the job site, Gwinn can usually be found on a golf course, a pickleball court, or out crabbing. He also has a reputation for turning out a good meal.

About Chad Fisher Construction

Chad Fisher Construction is a family-owned commercial construction firm based in Burlington, WA, specializing in design-build, engineering, and project management services. With more than 40 years of experience serving clients across the Pacific Northwest, CFC is committed to delivering high-quality construction with integrity and exceptional craftsmanship. Visit www.cfisherconstruction.com.



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