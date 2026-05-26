Tax Resolution Industry Gets First Dedicated Marketing CRM With AutoDriveCRM™

Michael Rozbruch, CPA, Co-Founder of AutoDriveCRM Isaac Park, Marketing Director and AI technology expert

The platform developed by a $23M practice veteran produces 65% revenue growth for beta users ahead of June public launch.

Two-thirds of prospects who say 'I need to think about it', after a consultation, will hire you if you follow up for 180 days.” — Michael Rozbruch, CPA, Co-Founder of AutoDriveCRM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoDriveCRM™, the nation's first Ai-powered marketing CRM built exclusively for tax resolution professionals, launched today following an 18-month beta program. The platform was developed by Michael Rozbruch, CPA, who built a $23 million tax resolution practice and has trained over 14,000 CPAs, enrolled agents, and tax attorneys nationwide through Roz Strategies™.Unlike existing tax resolution software and practice management software focused on case management, AutoDriveCRM™ targets lead-to-client conversion - what Rozbruch calls the industry's costliest blind spot. For accounting firms, tax firms, and solo IRS representation professionals, the gap between a consultation and a closed client is where revenue quietly disappears."Two-thirds of prospects who don't hire you on the first call will eventually hire you if you follow up consistently for 180 days," said Rozbruch, who co-founded AutoDriveCRM™ with marketing automation specialist Isaac Park. "Most tax professionals follow up once or twice and then give up. That is millions in lost revenue industry-wide - and it is entirely preventable with the right tax firm marketing automation system."Beta results support the claim. Toph Sheldon, CPA, of Cincinnati Tax Resolution reported revenues of $1.03 million in 2023. After implementing AutoDriveCRM™, his 2024 revenues reached $1.7 million - a 65 percent increase driven by automated follow-up and tax lead conversion that worked consistently without additional staff.The platform brings together Ai-powered follow-up automation, done-for-you marketing campaigns, pre-built email and SMS lead nurturing sequences, consultation booking, appointment scheduling, call tracking, and full pipeline visibility in a single SaaS platform built specifically for tax and accounting professionals. It is the only CRM software for CPAs, CRM software for enrolled agents, and CRM software for tax attorneys that arrives pre-loaded with Roz Strategies'™ proprietary tax resolution marketing intellectual property - so certified public accountants, EAs, tax preparers, and IRS representation professionals are not starting from scratch. The content, the sales automation, and the client acquisition strategy are already built in.What separates AutoDriveCRM™ from every other accounting CRM or tax technology tool on the market is its category-of-one positioning. It was not adapted from a generic marketing automation platform. It was built from the ground up using 28 years of real-world tax resolution lead management experience - making it the most niche-specific practice management software available to tax resolution professionals today.AutoDriveCRM™ is now available nationwide with white-glove onboarding and U.S.-based support. Practitioners can request a demonstration at AutoDriveCRM.com About AutoDriveCRM™: The nation's first marketing CRM built specifically for tax resolution professionals by a tax resolution professional. Founded by Michael Rozbruch, CPA, and Isaac Park. Learn more at AutoDriveCRM.com.About Roz Strategies™: Founded by Michael and Roslyn Rozbruch, Roz Strategies™ provides coaching, training, and marketing resources for CPAs, enrolled agents, and attorneys building lucrative tax resolution practices. Learn more at RozStrategies.com

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