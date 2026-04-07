Ai-Equipped Workforce Revolution: How John Kissell Is Solving America's Skilled Labor Crisis

John Kissell, Founder and CEO of Workforce Services - a multi-state workforce and fleet management company building the Ai-equipped skilled trades workforce of the future.

Workforce Services founder John Kissell is fusing Ai, AR training, and blockchain to build the next generation of Ai-equipped fleet maintenance technicians.

There aren't enough technicians left to fill the demand. We're using Ai to train, deploy, and empower them faster - and to prepare for the robotic future that's already here.” — John Kissell, Founder & CEO, Workforce Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries brace for the rise of robotics and automation, John Kissell is quietly leading a revolution to train and deploy the Ai-equipped technicians who will keep Fortune 50 companies like FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture running.Kissell's mission: to bridge the shrinking skilled labor gap by merging artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and hands-on mentorship into a next-generation workforce system..“There aren’t enough technicians left to fill the demand,” said Kissell. “We’re using Ai to train, deploy, and empower them faster - and to prepare for the robotic future that’s already here.”Since launching with $5,000 and a credit card in 2005, Kissell has hired and trained over 3,000 technicians, cut onboarding times from months to days, and saved clients millions in downtime and administrative costs. By pairing voice recognition tools, AR training headsets, and real-time coaching, his teams arrive ready to work from day one."Every business needs an Ai-equipped technician now," said Koenigs. "John's system proves that Ai and human skill aren't in competition, they amplify each other."Kissell's vision extends to mentoring young talent through his upcoming initiative, Prospect Forge , a crowd sourced apprenticeship program pairing experienced entrepreneurs with rising generalists to accelerate real-world learning.The conversation dives deep into Ai augmentation, robotics integration, and the future of on-the-job training in industries long ignored by Silicon Valley.About John Kissell and Workforce Services John Kissell is the founder and CEO of Workforce Services, a multi-state workforce and fleet management company pioneering the next era of skilled trades through Ai, robotics, and augmented reality. What began with $5,000 and a credit card has grown into a trusted enterprise serving Fortune 50 brands such as FedEx, UPS, Avis, Budget, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.With a background rooted in hands-on trades and a mindset driven by innovation, Kissell is redefining what it means to work, learn, and lead in the age of automation. His mission is to bridge the gap between human skill and machine intelligence by training and deploying the Ai-equipped workforce of the future while preserving the craftsmanship, mentorship, and integrity that built America's trades in the first place.

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