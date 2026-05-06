'They Knew and Did Nothing':Bad Mom Podcast & Atty. Matthew Bergman Expose Big Tech’s Role in Youth Mental Health Crisis

EP: 023 | The Lawyer Who Beat Meta and YouTube: How He's Changing Everything for Parents | Matthew Bergman, Esq.

You were powerless,” “These platforms are designed to evade parental control and accountability.” — Matthew Bergman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation , hosted by humanitarian and women’s empowerment leader Vivian Glyck, today released a powerful and urgent new episode featuring nationally recognized trial attorney and founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center , Matthew Bergman.The episode confronts one of the most pressing issues facing families today: the intentional design of social media platforms to maximize addiction and the growing legal movement to hold tech companies accountable for the resulting youth mental health crisis.Drawing from his leadership in landmark litigation against major platforms, Bergman explains that these systems are not neutral tools, they are products engineered to capture and hold attention at any cost.“These platforms are designed to be addictive. Self-consciously so,” Bergman states. “They are designed to show kids not what they want to see, but what they can’t look away from.”Bergman outlines how his legal strategy reframes the issue. It is not a question of content, but of product design. Creating a pathway around Section 230, the long-standing legal shield that has historically protected technology companies from liability.“We don’t sue for the content, we sue for the design,” he explains, describing how engagement-driven algorithms exploit the underdeveloped decision-making systems of adolescents.The conversation also addresses a critical and often misunderstood issue: parental responsibility. Bergman makes clear that many parents feel powerless not by accident, but by design.“You were powerless,” Bergman tells Glyck. “These platforms are designed to evade parental control and accountability.”The episode sheds light on internal industry practices revealed during trial, including evidence that companies prioritized engagement over user well-being, knowingly amplifying harmful patterns of use among teens.Glyck, founder of the Just Like My Child Foundation, the Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™, continues her mission of supporting families by bringing critical conversations like this to the forefront.The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation is hosted by Vivian Glyck, author, global humanitarian, and founder of the Just Like My Child Foundation, the Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™. Each episode delivers unfiltered conversations with world-class experts, thought leaders, healers, and everyday parents who are rewriting the rules of modern parenting. Guests include international figures Dave Asprey, Joe Polish, Mike Koenigs, and many others. With equal parts science, soul, and truth-telling, the show empowers parents to raise resilient kids in an age of overwhelm.The episode also highlights key moments from the ongoing legal battle, including testimony from major tech executives and the growing precedent that could open the door for thousands of similar cases nationwide.“This is about changing the economics,” Bergman explains. “When companies are forced to bear the cost of unsafe products, they will change their behavior.”With bipartisan concern growing and parents increasingly seeking answers, this episode serves as both a wake-up call and a resource. It offers clarity, validation, and a path forward in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.About The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious GenerationThe Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation is hosted by Vivian Glyck, author, global humanitarian, and founder of the Just Like My Child Foundation, the Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™. Each episode delivers unfiltered conversations with world-class experts, thought leaders, healers, and everyday parents who are rewriting the rules of modern parenting. Guests include international figures Dave Asprey, Joe Polish, Mike Koenigs, and many others. With equal parts science, soul, and truth-telling, the show empowers parents to raise resilient kids in an age of overwhelm.About MatthewMatthew Bergman, Esq. is a nationally recognized trial attorney and founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center. He represents families in litigation against major technology companies, advocating for increased accountability and protections for children in digital environments.LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODENow streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major platforms.

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