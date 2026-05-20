Fiber Fast Homes Selects VETRO to Modernize OSP Network Management

Fiber Fast Homes completed an AI-driven migration to VETRO FiberMap to improve OSP data accuracy, streamline workflows, and support scalable fiber network growth. Workflow graphic illustrating Fiber Fast Homes’ transition from legacy OSP systems to AI-assisted validation and VETRO FiberMap.

Fiber Fast Homes completed an AI-driven migration to VETRO FiberMap to improve OSP data accuracy, streamline workflows, and support fiber network growth.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC)

We’ve improved the quality of our OSP data and built a stronger foundation for future growth.” — Randy Cosby

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiber Fast Homes (“FFH”), a fiber network builder and operator within Boston Omaha Broadband , a division of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), announced today that it has completed its transition to VETRO as its system of record for outside plant (OSP) network mapping and documentation.The transition supports Fiber Fast Homes’ ongoing efforts to accelerate revenue activation, lower build costs, and extend network life and revenue duration. Accurate, accessible, and continuously maintained network data is critical to construction efficiency and long-term operations.As part of the transition, Fiber Fast Homes completed an AI-driven migration from its legacy OSP system. Using internally developed automation and data-normalization workflows, FFH validated and migrated historical fiber geometry, structure, and splice data into VETRO FiberMap. This process preserved data integrity, reduced manual rework, and minimized disruption to active builds.“Scale puts pressure on everything—especially network data,” said Randy Cosby, CEO of Fiber Fast Homes. “By pairing AI-assisted migration with a modern system of record like VETRO FiberMap, we’ve improved the quality of our OSP data and built a stronger foundation for future growth.”VETRO gives Fiber Fast Homes splice-level visibility, stronger redline workflows, and mobile field updates, helping align engineering, construction, and operations. The platform is expected to improve documentation, streamline maintenance, and support better decision-making as more communities come online.“Fiber Fast Homes demonstrates how disciplined operators can modernize legacy environments while maintaining operational continuity,” said Will Mitchell, CEO of VETRO. “We’re proud to support FFH as it strengthens its OSP foundation and scales its network.”The transition reflects Boston Omaha Broadband’s broader strategy of disciplined infrastructure investment, operational rigor, and long-term asset value across its broadband portfolio.About Fiber Fast Homes:Fiber Fast Homes designs, builds, and operates fiber‑to‑the‑home networks for residential communities across the United States, partnering with developers and HOAs to deliver scalable, future‑ready connectivity.About Boston Omaha Broadband:Boston Omaha Broadband is the broadband infrastructure division of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), focused on long‑term ownership and operation of communications assets across multiple markets.About VETRO:At VETRO, our vision is to empower network operators to master escalating complexities and lead the charge in defining the future of global connectivity. Our Network Infrastructure Management and Orchestration Platform is the cornerstone for building future-ready infrastructure, transforming the entire lifecycle of physical network assets. By establishing a cohesive system of record and enabling intelligent, automated workflows, we empower our clients to move beyond legacy systems, unlock efficiencies, deploy advanced technologies, and connect more communities to the digital world faster than ever before.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.